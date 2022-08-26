SKAI Bar takes Minuty rosé wines to new heights with exclusive food pairings

SKAI Bar is elevating the pink wine and champagne experience with a celebration of rosés and dishes specially tailored to complement them.

The venue on Swissôtel The Stamford’s 70th floor is collaborating with five wine and champagne brands through Rosé in the SKAI, a year-long event that showcases the versatility and beauty of rosé wines and rosé champagne with exclusive pairing menus set against a stunning backdrop of Singapore’s skyline.

For a start, the collaboration sees SKAI Bar teaming up with Minuty, followed by Ruinart, Whispering Angel, Veuve Clicquot, and Moët & Chandon in the coming months. These wines and champagnes will be presented alongside dishes crafted just for the occasion by Senior Executive Sous Chef of Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford, Paul Hallett.

Kicking off the series is Rosé in the SKAI: Moments with Minuty M, which is available now till 30 September 2022. Four rosés from the iconic Provence winery including Minuty M Rosé, Minuty Prestige Rosé, Minuty et Or Rosé, and Minuty 281 will be served as part of a four-course dinner that complements each of the wines.

The first pairing presents Minuty M Rosé. A classic Côtes de Provence rosé, it is vibrant and light on the palate with refreshing zesty and herbaceous notes, and matches sumptuously with summery salads like SKAI’s creamy burrata with shiso, tomato, and apricot salad.

Minuty Prestige Rosé was created to give drinkers a joyful experience and highlight the Provence terroirs. Offering crisp aromas of citrus and fresh berries, it is strong and clean with a mineral finish that highlights seafood dishes such as SKAI’s Hokkaido scallop with cauliflower, wasabi leaf and Oscietre caviar.

Minuty et Or Rosé is the brand’s signature style. An elegant wine full of tropical fruit, peach, and melon aromas, it is rich yet pure. The wine’s delicacy and body go well with a wide variety of dishes from seafood to meat, and coax out the vibrant spices in SKAI’s barbecued black cod with spiced pear, Iberico ham, lettuce, and yuzu.

Launched in 2015 but already a classic, Minuty 281 pays tribute to the Mediterranean sea’s influence on its wines with a striking blue bottle. It evokes aromas of citrus, stone fruits, and black berries with white pepper notes that reveal a full body and intense grip. It pairs beautifully with sophisticated berry desserts like SKAI’s blueberry pie, which brings together almond, strawberry sorbet, and vanilla.

All four Minuty rosés will be presented in a four-course dinner on 20 September. The Minuty M Rosé and scallops pairing is available daily until 30 September. After Minuty, SKAI Bar will showcase Ruinart‘s elegant rosé champagne.

Moments with Minuty M

Four-course Minuty rosé wine pairing dinner on 20 September: S$158++ per person

Minuty M Rosé and scallops pairing is available daily from now till 30 September: S$42++

SKAI Bar is located at 2 Stamford Rd, Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore 178882.

Opening Hours:

Open daily from Monday to Sunday

Sunday to Friday: 5pm – 12am (last order at 11pm)

Saturday:

High tea available from 3pm – 5pm

Ala carte menu available from 6pm – 12am (last order at 11pm)

