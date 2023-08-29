Smoke & Mirrors conjures up autumn in Japan with House of Suntory cocktails

Like a good magician, Smoke & Mirrors waves its bar spoon to turn tropical Singapore into autumn in Japan through House of Suntory cocktails.

The National Gallery rooftop bar has summoned three drinks with Suntory‘s Haku Vodka, Chita Whisky, and Roku Gin that conjure up fall in Japan. Part of Suntory’s autumn-inspired cocktail series, Smoke & Mirrors joined Nutmeg & Clove, Republic, SSAL, Jigger & Pony, and Papa Doble in serving these one-off creations from 1 August to 22 September 2023.

At Smoke & Mirrors, senior bartender Wong Wee Siong manifested this with seasonal ingredients like sweet potato, pumpkin, and chestnut, as well as through the cozy hug of an eggnog cocktail.

Kouyou

Kouyou is the Japanese word for red leaves, but the term also conveys the idea of nature donning its autumn coat, and the custom of flocking to the countryside to admire the changing colours. Wong captured this sentiment in a delicately-pink G&T with Roku Gin and strawberry cordial, as distilled katsuobushi slipped in quiet layers of smoke and umami. A final flourish of edible flowers epitomises the tradition in a drink.

Potato Potato

At the heart of Potato Potato is the eggnog, an indulgent cocktail typically served when the weather turns chilly. Building on Haku Vodka’s mild and subtly sweet base, Wong mixed it with sweet potato shochu, chestnut liqueur, and pumpkin cream, delivering an earthy and creamy twist on the classic.

Sugar, Spice and Autumn Skies

Sugar, Spice and Autumn Skies is the Manhattan cocktail announcing the arrival of fall. Starting with Chita Whiskey‘s cardamom, acacia honey, and spiced oak character, Wong complemented it with gentian root liqueur and vermouth. A touch of cherry liqueur mimicked the cocktail’s traditional garnish, resulting in a bold and gently spicy tipple.

House of Suntory autumn experience cocktails @ Smoke & Mirrors

1 August – 22 September 2023

1 St. Andrew’s Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 178957

Visit Smoke & Mirrors’ website and Instagram for more details.

(Hero and featured images credit: House of Suntory)