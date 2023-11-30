Here’s how The Clan Hotel is crafting modern tales of opulence and cultural heritage

Discover Singapore’s rich cultural heritage, from past to present, with The Clan Hotel’s contemporary outfittings and curated activities.

Secrets of a clan are rarely divulged and revealed to the public. Shroud in secrecy, clans in Singapore, especially Chinese clan associations, often hold untold stories about their history in the city-state.

On the contrary, The Clan Hotel in Singapore isn’t gatekeeping the illustrious stories weaved by our forefathers. Located in the heritage Telok Ayer and Amoy district, this contemporary hotel shares treasured tales of humble immigrants and their strong bond that lasted through the generations. The building’s site and vicinity also provide insights into Singapore’s rich local culture of past, present and future.

Presenting heritage in a modern approach

The 30-storey, 324-key hotel is designed by DP Architects and sports a bronze glazing curtainwall with a staggering pattern of windows on the façade – a hint towards its contemporary Chinese design theme. This spectacular architecture helps it stand out from the surrounding heritage shophouses and futuristic commercial skyscrapers of Raffles Place.

But this unique facade is not just a pretty face; all vision glass used across the facade is double-glazed to reduce the heat from the sun transmitted to its internal spaces. And that’s just a prelude to the thought and detail that’s been put into the property. The main story starts when you step inside The Clan Hotel, whose philosophy and ethos are to evoke a sense of heritage, nostalgia and kinship paired with luxury. Such aspects demonstrate inclusivity alongside the feeling of community spirit with its interiors.

Helmed by Kanko Kikaku Sekkeisha (KKS Group), a tasteful Chinoiserie oriental theme runs through the entire hotel. This design respects the location’s historical heritage while exuding an authenticity that reflects the ideologies of clans.

Shared facilities in the hotel include a modern-equipped gym with a traditional Wing Chun wooden dummy, a swimming pool and Jacuzzi with a stunning view on the rooftop, and a state-of-the-art meeting room for business or events.

Momentous experiences with the MASTER Series

The Clan Hotel’s inventory of 324 rooms is differentiated across three distinct room categories – Grand Premier, Premier, and Deluxe rooms. Among them are the property’s signature MASTER Series rooms, comprising 18 opulent Grand Premier and 60 Premier Rooms.

Guests who are booked under the MASTER Series category will have their experience start before they arrive at the hotel. Aiming to evoke a sense of belonging, they can expect personalised services like airport check-in, luggage forwarding and luxury airport transfers.

At the hotel, they will be greeted with a welcome tea ceremony at the lobby performed by a resident tea master, with local snacks to enjoy the beverage with.

The Clan Keeper will be on-site to greet guests who are staying in the MASTER Series rooms and personally usher them to their rooms, along with an optional personalised orientation tour of the hotel. A welcome amenity kit awaits in the room, which includes a teapot set featuring the Nanyang Ritual Tea.

Another distinctive gesture is that guests of MASTER Series rooms can customise their minibar of in-room refreshments prior to arrival, choosing five preferred treats out of a curated list of premium snacks.

Locale knowledge from The Clan Keepers

The Clan Hotel’s Clan Keepers act as in-house advisors, similar to house stewards of the past. Available to all guests in the MASTER Series rooms, they provide personal concierge services, including personalised shopping tips and recommendations, distinct turndown service and a local precinct tour.

History and culture enthusiasts can sign up for the complimentary guided Local Precinct Tour led by The Clan Keepers. This walking tour will cover key heritage sites and cultural spots within 500m of the hotel, with stops in between where the guiding Clan Keeper shares details about the location. Key locations include Fuk Tak Chi Museum, Thian Hock Keng Temple, Maxwell Food Centre, Sri Mariamman Temple, and more.

Get acquainted with The Clan Collective

Of course, there are notable individuals who champion as keepers of Singapore’s culture and heritage. Known as The Clan Collective, it acts as a programme and network of varied local craftsmen, artists, and influential figures.

Contributions by The Clan Collective adorn the hotel, which amplifies the stories of community and culture. This ranges from the hotel lobby artwork (‘The Pact’ by Grace Tan) to outfitting The Clan Keepers (designed by Chong Han San of Q MENSWEAR).

They’re also responsible for the curation of the hotel’s signature beer, The Orient Brew by Ivan Yeo of 1925 Brewing Co., which is brewed locally, and The Clan Biscotti, a tasty handmade treat created by Dawn Cheng of Cheng’s @ 27 (a local Hainanese confectionary shop). The latter is available as part of the Clan Merchandise from the Hotel Reception for purchase as home-made souvenirs to gift loved ones.

By providing a canvas for The Clan Collective’s creatives to collaborate on crafting artisanal creations with their expertise, The Clan Hotel spotlights intimate and personal stories that the local community can enjoy.

Bonding over gastronomy at QĪN Restaurant & Bar

A clan is unable to exist without a backed community. Meaning kinship in Mandarin, QĪN Restaurant & Bar complements the overall interior of The Clan Hotel with its design concept.

Inspired by Chinese medicine boxes of the past, the two-level QĪN highlights this key feature by extending the iconic furniture both in height and length – from the staircase landing up to the ceiling and through to the edge of the building’s facade. This feature illustrates the lifelong bond of clans, with a series of pendant lights that represent their achievement in the present time.

Prepared with exemplary cooking methods, these creations of re-imagined classics with a modern touch showcase Singapore’s melting pot of cultures.

Before ending the day, have a nightcap at QĪN’s bar on level 5. Besides offering a wide selection of wines and liquors, take your pick from “The QĪN Tales”, a specially concocted menu of cocktails that are pegged with intriguing stories of the past and present.

The Clan Hotel is located at 10 Cross Street, Singapore 048417.

(All images credit: The Clan Hotel)