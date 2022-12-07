Drop into LOUIS XIII’s radical cognac at this pop-up throughout December

Life is dictated by rules and rituals, but THE DROP by LOUIS XIII wants to change that.

The cognac house has released its revered cognac in a ground-breaking 1cl format inspired by adventurers, nomads, and contrarians who blaze their own paths. Created for today’s generation, THE DROP enables free spirits to experience LOUIS XIII cognac where they want, when they want, and how they want.

To celebrate the launch, the brand is bringing its first-ever immersive retail experience in Southeast Asia through a pop-up at Design Orchard from 3 December 2022 to 1 January 2023. Visitors can drop into the LOUIS XIII universe through interactive environments and customisation stations featuring engraving and leather embossing services.

The pop-up features three rooms. Visitors first enter into the Immersive Room that guides them through the essence and world of THE DROP. They will continue their journey to THE DROP Room, which will display THE DROP’s collection and accessories, including a gifting table and an augmented reality filter to wear THE DROP virtually and share on social media.

The last experience is the LOUIS XIII Room. The area showcases the full Louis XIII range for purchase, including the 70cl Decanter and the exclusive 6L Mathusalem. For the first time in Southeast Asia, gifting items such as the LOUIS XIII crystal glass, service tray, and crystal spear will also be available for sale. Visitors can also taste LOUIS XIII (S$238 for 1cl; S$476 for 2cl), and be whisked away into the LOUIS XIII universe with another augmented reality corner in the LOUIS XIII Room.

Visitors to the pop-up can also experience two local artists and THE DROP brand ambassadors. On 2 December, celebrated street artist Tobyato unveiled a a large mural painting created just for LOUIS XIII THE DROP, which is on display throughout the pop-up. Then catch flash dance performances by Singaporean duo ScRach MarcS on 9 and 16 December.

Since 1874, LOUIS XIII has been a master of its own legacy. It is a blend of the finest eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne, the first cru of the Cognac region. It is aged in limousin oak casks, which was originally designed for the transport of cognac on horse-drawn carts. The iconic decanter is inspired by a flask dating back to 1569, reimagined in crystal and 20-carat gold.

True to its vision of thinking a century ahead, THE DROP not only breaks LOUIS XIII’s rules, but also industry codes. Available individually (S$288) or in a box of five (S$1,440), the glass bottle encourages spontaneous enjoyment of the prestigious cognac. Five different hues – Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright, reflect a variety of moods and mindsets. Make it yours by customising the leather bottle cap and matching strap (S$168 each). Once consumed, create new moments by refilling THE DROP with a LOUIS XIII spear.

THE DROP – LOUIS XIII Pop-up @ Design Orchard

3 December 2022 – 1 January 2023, 10.30am – 9.30pm daily

Design Orchard Level 2, 250 Orchard Road, Singapore 238905

For more information, visit LOUIS XIII on Instagram or look for them with the hashtag #louisxiiicognac and #MakeItYours.