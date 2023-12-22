The Macallan A Night on Earth – The Journey whisky makes reunions even sweeter

Reuniting with family and friends is one of life’s cherished affairs, and The Macallan is making those moments even more special with A Night on Earth – The Journey, a unique single malt whisky.

The latest expression in The Macallan A Night on Earth – The Journey represents the different stages of people’s journey as they travel home to reunite with their loved ones during the New Year. The second release in The Macallan A Night on Earth series is encased in an innovative, multi-layered packaging created in collaboration with acclaimed Chinese mixed media artist, Nini Sum.

Some of the most iconic moments of the New Year are also captured by The Macallan, which uses their hallmark sherry-seasoned oak casks to create an exceptional, limited-edition single malt.

Sum is the latest name in a long line of artists and tastemakers The Macallan has collaborated with to create exquisite whisky. Based in Shanghai, her work spans art prints, mixed-media collages, and murals, which are defined by her strikingly colourful style.

For The Macallan A Night on Earth – The Journey, each layer of the pack represents different points of the trip home. The first layer depicts the horizon: a night sky strewn with stars and fireworks, which morph into the silhouette of mountain ranges and trees against daylight.

A second layer awaits once the box is opened. A bright blue skyline signifies the movement of people as they travel out of the cities to visit family and friends, and a blue colour palette with contemporary urban scenery gives an element of surprise and contrast. With hues of yellow and orange, the third layer symbolised the warmth of lantern lights and the feeling of returning home.

Sum’s most treasured moments of the New Year are reflected in the flavour profile of the whisky. Using ex-sherry European and American oak casks together with American ex-bourbon barrels, A Night on Earth – The Journey elicits a burst of citrus fruits and sweet creamy vanilla – a nod to coconut milk and the sweet smell of steamed rice.

An aroma of toasted oak is reminiscent of rice popcorn vendors on the streets of Shanghai, while a nuttiness echoed the sunflower seeds her family shared as they celebrated together.

“The steam coming off hot food during the New Year dinner is one of the most vivid ‘home’ feelings I remember,” Sum said. “I wanted to recreate that atmosphere, those precious moments of gathering and reunion under a bright moon bringing us all together.”

Bottled at 43 percent ABV, The Macallan A Night on Earth – The Journey retails at S$175. Find it at The Macallan House.

Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly.

(Hero and featured images credit: The Macallan)