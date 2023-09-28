The Macallan House makes its world debut in Singapore’s Raffles Hotel

The Macallan House is an immersive new retail experience, bringing to life the famed distillery’s innovation, creativity and connection to nature.

The 195ha Macallan Estate in the village of Craigellachie, Scotland boasts a setting of incredible beauty. Because of its rural location, the air is soft and quiet while the lush greenery that surrounds the estate bulges with all variety of birds and other wildlife. For those who have yet to make the pilgrimage to this breathtaking region, the storied distiller has created an immersive retail experience right here in Singapore.

Located within the grounds of Raffles Hotel, The Macallan House – the first of its kind in the world – brings to life the whiskymaker’s unique spirit in an opulent setting, consisting of multi-sensory touchpoints across 3,000sqft of experiential retail space. The Macallan House is designed by award-winning architect Jamie Fobert, and brings together unique brand references with innovative design and contemporary interiors to create a world-leading single malt Scotch whisky experience.

“The Macallan House is unlike anything we have unveiled before – a unique place which captures our unwavering commitment to uncompromised excellence and brings to life the innovation, creativity and connection to nature which have been at the heart of The Macallan for nearly 200 years,” says The Macallan creative director Jaume Ferras.

The idea behind The Macallan House is to send visitors on a journey through nature, harmony and time, connecting them to Speyside and the people that run The Macallan Estate. Through sights and scents, guests are able to experience the locale’s four distinct micro-climates – the barley field, the River Spey, the woodlands and Easter Elchies House, the spiritual home of The Macallan.

Expressed in the design of The Macallan House are six codes that pay tribute to the brand’s foundation stones for its character and spirits. Copper walls reflect the colour of its curiously small stills while red accents honour The Macallan founding father Alexander Reid.

Meanwhile, sinuous walls evoke the undulating hills that inspired the distillery’s roofs and the oak floors of the House recall The Macallan’s sherry-seasoned casks. The specially built bar replicates the Albariza stone found in Jerez la Fronter, Spain, home of the sherry wine that gives The Macallan’s casks its characteristic profile.

A series of collaborative art pieces illustrate The Macallan’s dedication towards incomparable mastery. To that end, two Singaporean artists have been roped in to contribute to the design of the space.

When you step into The Macallan House, look out for a green onyx sculpture by industrial designer Nathan Yong. It features The Macallan M Collection, which celebrates each of The Macallan’s Six Pillars on the wall, textile artist Tiffany Loy’s mural of woven silk and wool is inspired by the spirit’s amber hue.

Amid the art, the custom-built bar is an important anchor element, representating the story of The Macallan’s use of casks to slowly impart flavour into the whisky, resulting in the natural colour of the spirits. The bar will feature classic whisky cocktail creations and a seasonal menu, The Spirit of 1926.

But The Macallan House isn’t only about tantalising one’s tastebuds. An extensive collection of limited-edition and core range single malt whiskies is available for purchase, as well as a portfolio of lifestyle accessories. Whisky aficionados can also look forward to seasonal programmes and menus.

Shares Coral Gill, the distiller’s head of retail, “The retail environment offers visitors an immersive, engaging experience to appreciate the incomparable offerings of The Macallan.”

More details are available about The Macallan House are available here. Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly.