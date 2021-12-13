The ultimate Christmas gift guide for every aspiring chef and mixologist

Kitchenware, meaning everything from your pots and pans to your serving cutlery, isn’t just about utility.

The best kitchenware considers function as its most basic purpose, all whilst elevating the user experience by incorporating design, storage solutions, and durability into the mix.

Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for an aspiring chef or mixologist in your life, or simply just looking around to treat yourself this year, now’s the perfect time. WMF is making things a lot easier for you this festive season with a whole slew of products to choose from.

After all, the premium German brand has been producing high-quality products for more than 160 years, alongside the brand’s very own registered trademarked Cromargan® material, a 18/10 stainless steel that’s incredibly resistant to all traces of everyday use.

From prepping and cooking to dining and drinking, WMF has got every gift perfect for a loved one or yourself. Read on for all our favourites.

Compact Cuisine (4-piece)

With homes getting increasingly smaller these days, it’s safe to say that many homeowners are hard-pressed to find enough space for pots and pans in the kitchen. Enter WMF’s Compact Cuisine, a stylish 4-piece cookware set that’s built to be multi-functional and space-saving at the same time. The clever stackable design saves up to 30 percent more space in the cabinets, and even comes with additional accessories like a steamer insert and a mixing bowl.

We’re already sold with the versatility of the set, but to take it up a notch, WMF has also designed the pots to come with convenient measuring marks on the inside for precise cooking, as well as an energy-saving base for optimal heat distribution — if this isn’t the multi-purpose cookware set of anyone’s dreams, we don’t know what is.

The WMF Compact Cuisine (4-piece) is retailing at S$499.

WMF Grill Pan

As apartment dwellers without access to an outdoor grill, the best way to mimic the taste is with a grill pan of course. While if won’t replace a grill entirely, it does help to impart some of that characteristic charred flavour to meats and vegetables that’ll satisfy any grill enthusiast indoors.

Besides helping you achieve a beautiful sear, the heat is distributed perfectly on each corner of the 27-centimetre elegant grill pan, which is especially important when it comes to making sure your dishes are cooked. The best part? The grill pan is non-stick too, so your clean-ups will be a breeze.

The WMF Grill Pan is retailing at S$69 (RRP S$99) from now to 25 December.

Kitchenminis® 2-Egg Cooker

We don’t know how many times we’ve decided to make some eggs in the morning, only to end up standing by the stove, guessing how long it’ll take for our eggs to reach our desired level of doneness. Keep the heat turned up too high or too long and you’ll get rubbery eggs, keep it too low and you risk the eggs being completely undercooked. Not the best way we’d spend a morning, if you ask us. If you’re looking for a gift for yourself that’ll make every morning of next year an easy and convenient one, we reccommend the WMF KITCHENminis® 2-egg cooker.

The WMF KITCHENminis® 2-egg cooker fits eggs from S to XL, and all you have to do it add water according to the size and how cooked you’d like your eggs to be — all measured with the integrated measuring cup, of course. At less than 20-centimetre in length, the 2-egg cooker fits just about any kitchen counter, and gives you perfect eggs for breakfast, every single time.

The WMF KITCHENminis® 2-Egg Cooker is retailing at S$119.

KITCHENminis® Steamer

Steaming is an important pillar of cooking in Asian cuisine, so it’s safe to say that everyone needs a good steamer in their lives. The separate, adjustable cooking layers in the WMF KITCHENminis® Steamer is crafted from Cromargan®, which make them incredibly durable with little to no signs of wear and tear even after many years of usage.

The two cooking compartments can be controlled individually with different cooking times and functions as well. The Steamer’s Keep Warm function (up to 40 minutes) comes in particularly handy too — just whip up your meals, wash up and sit back down for a warm dinner afterwards.

The WMF KITCHENminis® Steamer is retailing at S$299.

Bar equipment





Thinking of crafting a new home bar for yourself? Got an aspiring mixologist around you? WMF has the perfect tools for that too. The WMF Clever & More Bar Set is perfect for most beginner cocktail concoctions: the Moscow Mule, a Mojito or a Gin Fizz, for instance. This stylish set comes with a shaker, an integrated strainer, toothed ice tongs and a wooden pestle, all of which store well in the shaker to save space on your counter. Did we mention the shaker cap also doubles as a measuring cup? Functional and stylish at the same time.

If you’re thinking of going one step further, the Clever & More Bar Measure is your best bet. The stainless-steel, double-sided jigger presents accurate measures of 2cl and 4cl pours, and is dishwater friendly too.

The WMF Clever & More Bar Set (4-piece) is retailing at S$119, while the Clever & More Bar Measure is retailing at S$39.

Nuova Cheese Set (2-piece)

Charcuterie boards have become every millennial’s social media fantasy, packed with beautifully placed slices of meats, fruits and contrasting cheeses. Perfect for those who love hosting a dinner party or two, WMF’s timeless Nuova two-piece Cheese Set, complete with a cheese hatchet and a cheese knife, comes in particularly handy. Both of the stainless-steel options are designed with an extremely sharp blade that is tapered on both sides to ensure a smooth and straight cut through just about any type of cheese, and the holes in the knife also helps to prevent soft cheese from sticking to the blade.

The WMF Nuova Cheese Set is retailing at S$49.

Steak Cutlery Set (12-piece)

Whether it’s to spruce up your table ensemble for gatherings or just a thoughtful gift for a homeowner, a new cutlery set is a great gift for anyone.

The WMF Steak Cutlery Set is both classy in design and incredibly durable as well. Think expertly crafted stainless steel forks and knives that’s dishwasher-safe, easy to care for and resistant against food acids. These aren’t your average knives either; they’re crafted from a single piece of stainless blade steel before they’re hardened as a whole, and feature a specially designed serrated edge that gives you the perfect cut each time. This stunning set of 12 comes in a beautiful gift-ready wooden box, which makes storage a breeze for whoever’s receiving them.

The WMF Steak Cutlery Set is retailing at S$59 (RRP S$99) from now to 25 December.

Kitchenminis® Smoothies-To-Go

If you’ve got a health junkie in your life that can’t go without a green smoothie in the morning, then the WMF KITCHENminis® Smoothies-To-Go is the perfect gift for them. The compact kitchen tool comes with a high-quality, four-blade stainless steel cutter that cuts through fresh fruits, vegetables, and even ice at 23,000 rpm. The BPA-free mixing vessel also doubles up as a drinking container: just pop on the leakproof screw lids and you’re good to go.

Safety is a concern for many, but no one has to fret in this case — the safety shutdown system ensures that blending is only possible when the mixing container is in place.

The WMF KITCHENminis® Smoothies-To-Go is retailing at S$119.

Motion Water Decanter

Sometimes we’re pulled into gatherings where we’re expected to show up with a gift of a certain budget, but we’re supposed to only find the recipient when we arrive. This can be tricky — how do you bless a loved one with something useful yet generic at the same time?

If that sounds like your dilemma, then we recommend the beautiful and practical WMF Motion Water Decanter — after all, who’s going to say no to fancy carafe sitting by their desk just waiting to be used? Pair the 0.8 litre decanter with a basket of lemons and cucumbers to spruce up the present and you’ve got the perfect gift for just about anyone.

The WMF Motion Water Decanter (0.8L) is retailing at S$59 (RRP S$99) from now to 25 December.

For anyone with a sustainable, on-the-go lifestyle





Being environmentally conscious isn’t just a trend — it’s a lifestyle. For those always on the go, the WMF Impulse Travel Mug is superb choice. Sleek, stylish and available in black, silver or copper, this 300ml leakproof option is the perfect way to grab your drinks, pop them in your bag and go. It’s also designed with double-wall insulation, which means hot drinks can stay warm for up to six hours, and your other icy options can keep cool for up to 12 hours.

If you’d like something else to complement their eco-conscious lifestyle, we recommend the WMF Asia My2go Cutlery Set. This comprises a pair of stainless steel chopsticks, a spork and an elegant, felt carry case to keep them organised. Did we mention the cutlery and the stainless steel clip can be engraved for a personalised touch? Talk about the perfect gift this year.

The WMF Asia My2go Cutlery Set (5-piece) is retailing at S$29 (RRP S$49), while the WMF Impulse Travel Mug is retailing at S$29 (RRP S$69) from now to 25 December.

WMF is retailing these festive gadgets online at Lazada and Shopee, and in-stores at Takashimaya, Metro, BHG, TANGS, OG and Isetan.