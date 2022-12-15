This lyric speaker from Cotodama will be the centrepiece of every music lover’s home

Wireless speakers in the market these days tend to feel pretty similar to one another. Sure, they might have different specifications and designs, but a truly unique feature? Now that’s hard to come by.

Here’s where Cotodama’s Lyric Speaker Canvas comes in. (PS. Read on for a giveaway worth S$3260!)

The Tokyo-based, award-winning music-tech company’s Lyric Speaker Canvas doesn’t look like anything much at first glance — you might even mistake it for two vinyl record jackets lined up against a wall when not in use. When you fire it up, however, lyrics start appearing on the front panel in real time, all while your music plays in the background.

It’s hard to imagine how it’s like simply by our overly simplistic description, but we’ve got you covered. Just take a look at the video below to see how it works.

All the deets about the Lyric Speaker Canvas:

The black acrylic slab in the front that generates your lyrics has a matte finish, while the slightly larger square at the back is covered with fine silver metal mesh. The futuristic speaker has no LEDs or obvious buttons that stick out — the discrete buttons (one for power, the other for volume) is only visible from the side.

Both panels are angled slightly for better sound dispersion, but oftentimes you’ll find yourself mesmerised by the lyrics on display. Think the occasional graphic effects, big words that appear on screen, and even lyrics that run across it — you never really know what to expect when it comes to the song. Speaking of songs, the Lyric Speaker Canvas supports more than 2.4 million songs, and if you can’t find lyrics supporting the song that you like, you can request lyrics through the Cotodama website and they will do their best to develop and provide the lyric data for you.



The Lyrics Speaker Canvas from Cotoadma currently supports English and Japanese lyrics.

As for your setup, it really couldn’t be much easier. Simply connect your speaker to your Wi-Fi network (which include AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Google Chromecast), click on one of your favourite music streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music and you’re good to go.

As for the nitty gritty specifications, there’s a 1.5-inch full range driver driven by a 12W amplifier, and a 3-inch woofer that goes up to 36W max power.

Want to try it out for yourself? There are store demos for the Lyric Speakers at the following locations:

Synced at International Plaza

10 Anson Road, #01-68, Singapore 079903

Chamber at Wisma Atria

435 Orchard Road, #03-24 to 29, Singapore 238877

Limited Edt at The Shoppes Marina Bay Sands

10 Bayfront Ave, Canal Level, B2-58, Singapore 018956

Find out more about the Lyrics Speaker Canvas from Cotodama here.

