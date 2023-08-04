Inside the legacy of the world’s most coveted diamond engagement ring

Few things have changed the way people expressed love quite like the diamond. Each uniquely formed, designed, then cut, the precious gemstone has sparkled on fingers for decades as a symbol of eternal love. The iconic diamond ring has become the epitome of luxury and sophistication, but most importantly, it’s the ultimate show of commitment.

Tiffany and Co. is associated with a myriad of beautiful things today, but amongst the never-ending wishlist is one particular piece of jewellery that’s reached holy grail status: The Tiffany & Co. engagement ring.

History in the making

It’s easy to take the diamond ring for granted today, but Tiffany & Co.’s founder well knew that it would be more than a piece of jewellery more than 100 years later. It’s now the world’s symbol of love.

Those who’ve done their research (we see you!) would know that the Tiffany Setting is perhaps the most famous of them all. First introduced in 1886 by Tiffany, the legendary setting was designed to allow the diamond to shine – quite literally. Before this setting became the epitome of jewellery design, diamonds were often set in a bezel that only showed the top (also known as the crown). The physics here is simple: the lesser the surface area exposed, the lesser the light passing through the precious stone, which in turn translates to less sparkle. With his team of gemologists, Tiffany proposed a design that would forever change the history of diamond rings; instead of sitting the diamond in the bezel, it would be lifted above the band, allowing light to pass through it from all directions, maximising brilliance.

A cut above the rest

The rest – as they say – is history. The “Tiffany Setting” is so successful today that it’s still used colloquially throughout the industry to refer to a multi-pronged solitaire setting, Tiffany ring or not. The next time you use the diamond ring emoji on your texts, take a minute to realise just how similar it is to the Tiffany Setting. No other engagement ring design has enjoyed such a profound influence in pop culture and everyday life – little wonder then, that it’s still the most requested style in Tiffany & Co. expanding repertoire.

However, for a ring to be as flawless and worthy as its recipient, it needed a gemstone that was above and beyond the “usual” standards in the market. Good thing then, that Tiffany had quite the eye for only the most exceptional stones, as demonstrated by the fact that he was one of the first to bring major jewels to the U.S. back in the 1800s, after purchasing nearly one-third of the French Crown Jewels in an auction at the Louvre.

Today, the storied reputation of The Diamond Kings lives on at Tiffany & Co. where its gemologists still reject 99.96% of the world’s finest diamonds because – quite simply put – they’re just not good enough.

But it’s not the size of the carat that’s the focus here; instead, all Tiffany diamonds, big or small, are always cut to prioritise brilliance over carat weight. Quite rightly so, as it’s the cut that can make or break even the most highly graded stone, which is why the skilled artisans at Tiffany & Co. are committed to crafting the the most expertly proportioned diamonds for its engagement rings.

Beyond the 4Cs, Tiffany & Co.’s 5th C, Presence, also makes a big difference. Here, a diamond’s brilliance, scintillation, and dispersion is also considered, ensuring the gemstone is a showstopper from all angles and at all times of the day. This relentless dedication and pursuit of perfection has clearly made the brand’s love and engagement rings one of – if not the most – sought after today. All of its round brilliant engagement diamonds are rated triple excellent – the highest grade awarded to round brilliant diamonds across the industry. For this, the gemstone must meet Tiffany’s “excellent” standard across three factors: precision of cut, polish and symmetry.

And you can experience this brilliance in a number of styles. The Tiffany Novo, for example, come accompanied by a slender band of micro-pavé-set diamonds for a glitzier, more modern take, while the Tiffany Soleste sees a halo of diamonds encircling the solitaire diamond for a bedazzling effect.

Celebrating multi-faceted love

But why limit engagement rings to the ladies? Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but the Amerian jeweller wants to make that the case for gentlemen too. In 2021, Tiffany & Co boldly debuted the House’s first engagement design for men. Suitably christened the Charles Tiffany Setting – after its storied founder – this masculine counterpart sees an ethically-sourced solitaire diamond in a signet style ring, and is available in platinum or titanium designs that are equal parts sophisticated and contemporary.

It’s easy to claim a history after being in business for over a century, but to have a legacy quite like Tiffany & Co.’s is an endeavour that few have achieved. And if you’re expressing your love for someone, only the best diamonds in the best cut and exceptional quality would do.

