UBS-commissioned works by Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho fuse traditional crafts with contemporary art

Storied Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho’s works at ART SG celebrate traditional crafts and community.

Based in the culturally rich city of Yogyakarta, contemporary Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho is known for his reinterpretations of traditional media and techniques, which he combines with a stylised aesthetic that evokes comic books. Featuring humour and vivid colours, his embroidered paintings, sculptures and community collaborations examine the socio-political climate of his country, as well as the contemporary urban environment of the city he calls home. Recognised for its engaging and evocative quality, his art has been exhibited around the world, including in Paris, Hong Kong and New York.

A defining aspect of Nugroho’s work is his commitment to the community, which resonates deeply with the leading wealth manager UBS, whose mission is very much grounded in serving its wide client base all over the world and in Singapore. These shared values are but one reason that the UBS Art Collection has commissioned him to create works for the upcoming ART SG, of which the firm is founding and lead partner.

Jin Yee Young, Co-Head UBS Global Wealth Management Asia Pacific and Country Head UBS Singapore elaborates, “UBS believes contemporary art has the power to inspire people to reimagine a better future. The partnership between UBS and ART SG creates an impactful platform for people to connect through art, share ideas, and bring opportunities to life.”

The works by Nugroho, which will feature in the UBS Art Studio and the UBS Lounge at the fair, are based on themes that reflect his insights into the ideas of art and community, encouraging dialogue and modernising traditional artistic elements. “I lived and grew up in a village by the river which can be called a slum,” Nugroho shares. “Spaces for activities were tight – we could only play in people’s yards. It is the dialogue in these spaces that engender warmth.” He is inspired by these close-knit relationships and the conversations and communication that ensue.

Exhibited in the UBS Art Studio, a public space at ART SG, his interactive project We Are Here Now raises awareness of plastic waste production and calls for action through audience participation. The installation includes two colourful mask sculptures made of recycled materials and a blank sculpture that requires audience participation to be completed. Fair visitors are invited to take Polaroid photos with the masks, which are then attached to the sculpture. “We are responsible for what we do and all the plastic waste we have produced,” says Nugroho. “The finished work is a symbol of our collective responsibility, representing our shared commitment to find solutions and break the cycle.”

Meanwhile, Hands with Sunrise in the UBS Lounge explores themes of community and environmental consciousness. The project comprises embroidered paintings and artworks made with upcycled materials. Part of this display is Guarding Sunrise in Mind, a work commissioned by the UBS Art Collection that encourages an optimistic outlook of the future. It consists of 13 pieces of embroidered paintings, a metier that Nugroho has championed for some time as it allows him to work with artisans outside the fine arts scene.

Traditional art is the backbone of modern art, Nugroho surmises. “Involving crafts in the world of art is about involving things that are already strong, things that already exist in society. By working with traditional crafts, modern art will play a role in preserving these traditions.”

For his embroidered works, the artist has been collaborating with a community group since 2007 with the aim of reviving traditional embroidery and disseminating the art. “My work with embroidery is actually a form of communication and educational sharing. I don’t want the artistic experience to be mine alone. I want to give back to everyone. This is why many of my projects involve craftsmen, technicians, experts outside of the arts, all of whom contribute to the making of art.”

Nugroho’s focus on community, dialogue, and collective action reflects the principles behind the UBS Art Collection, which aims to showcase the art of our time and spark conversations about pressing issues, establishing a collection that captures the zeitgeist of contemporary art of today. It comprises over 30,000 works, most of which are displayed in UBS’s offices globally, including in Singapore.

In addition to ART SG, UBS has partnered with other leading art fairs in Asia such as Art Basel Hong Kong, Taipei Dangdai and West Bund Art & Design. It is also the lead partner of Art Basel in Basel and Art Basel Miami Beach.

Held from Jan 19 to 21, ART SG will bring together collectors, artists, institutions and curators from Singapore, Southeast Asia and around the world. In addition to appreciating contemporary artworks, visitors to the fair can partake in a thoughtfully curated programme of insightful conversations, dynamic, large-scale installations, film presentations, and expansive city-wide activations.

