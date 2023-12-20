You can now personalise your Veuve Clicquot Arrow with your favourite city

Enjoy the holiday season with champagne house Veuve Clicquot’s seasonal capsule collection, Follow Your Sun.

In conjunction with the year-end festive season, Veuve Clicquot is inviting you to enjoy the spirit of the holidays with the champagne house’s new capsule collection, Follow Your Sun. To celebrate this launch, an immersive pop-up at ION Orchard allows champagne lovers to purchase a bottle of their favourite bubbly from Veuve Clicquot in personalised, travel-themed boxes as well as a series of other limited- edition collectibles.

“With the Follow Your Sun capsule collection, we invite you on a solaire voyage that encapsulates the joy of giving and creating timeless memories, adding an extra touch of elegance to your holiday celebrations,” says Nausicaa Charrier, marketing director of Moët Hennessy Diageo Singapore and Malaysia.

“This is more than just champagne; it’s an experience, a symbol of shared moments, and the perfect present for you cherish.”

The pop-up offers champagne lovers the chance to personalise the new Clicquot Arrow Follow Your Sun with a destination that inspires them – every personalised box indicates its distance in kilometres from a special place chosen by the consumer to the cellars of Veuve Clicquot in Reims, France.

The boxes feature bright and iridescent boxes in blue, green and orange featuring a bottle of Brut Carte Jaune, while boxes in series of pink hues contain the maison’s Rosé Brut cuvée. The gift boxes are made from recyclable tin plates and a removable wedge made from sugarcane waste, showcasing the champagne house’s commitment to sustainability while keeping the liquid within cool for up to an hour.

But while the boxes are new, the champagnes are familiar for fans of the brand. Customers can pick from the Pinot Noir-dominated Brut Carte Jaune with its fresh and fruity notes, while the ripe strawberry and cherry flavours of the Rosé Brut cuvée is bursting with flavour. Both champagnes are in the typical style of maison Veuve Clicquot, which celebrates its 250th anniversary this year.

The Follow Your Sun capsule collection is very much in line with the audacious spirit of its ingenious founder Madame Clicquot, the visionary who endowed the house with its singular identity.

The Follow Your Sun Pop-Up takes place from Dec 19 to 31 at Level 1 Atrium B, ION Orchard, from 10am to 10pm daily. The collection comprises the Veuve Clicquot Brut ($79), Rosé ($92), Yellow Stem Glass ($50), 250th Anniversary Tote Bag ($47), 250th Anniversary book ($89), Beach Bag by Cala V2 ($111).

