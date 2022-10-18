Veuve Clicquot celebrates its 250th anniversary with the ICONS collection

From creating the first vintage to transforming its production, Veuve Clicquot has revolutionised the world of champagne. Now, the House is making history again with the ICONS collection.

The recently unveiled series features Veuve Clicquot‘s most emblematic objects redesigned with sustainability in mind. Boasting highly functional packaging that is entirely recyclable, these new products pay tribute to the House’s love for beautiful and functional pieces while showcasing its continuous reinvention.

The ICONS collection also marks Veuve Clicquot’s 250th anniversary, which the House is celebrating with its ICONS pop-up at ION Orchard from 16 to 24 October. The event offers consumers a chance to personalise their very own Veuve Clicquot Arrow, shop other limited-edition objects, and discover Veuve Clicquot’s culture of design and innovation.

Veuve Clicquot was founded by Madame Clicquot, who transformed the industry by inventing the first vintage in 1810, the first riddling table in 1816, and the first known blended rosé champagne in 1818. It was Madame Clicquot’s audacity and inventive spirit that led to her being known as “la grande dame de la Champagne.”

Madame Clicquot was also convinced that looks were as important as the taste, and contributed to the design of the champagne bottle as it is recognised today. This desire for aesthetics and functionality continues to drive the House forward today, which led to the creation of ICONS.

The collection, which has been designed to last, is entirely plastic free and completely recyclable. Compared to the previous editions, it requires significantly less greenhouse gas emissions to produce, and aligns with Veuve Clicquot’s commitments to reducing its emissions by 50 percent before 2030. The collection also symbolises how all Veuve Clicquot products will be crafted from now on.

Two limited edition products will be available at the pop-up. The first is the redesigned Veuve Clicquot Arrow. Made from tin plate, the new version now contains 30 percent recycled material and a removable wedge made entirely from sugarcane waste.

Consumers at the Veuve Clicquot ICONS pop-up can personalise the iconic Clicquot Arrow with a destination that inspires them, and every personalised box indicates the number of kilometres from their special place to the cellars of Veuve Clicquot in Reims, France.

The second is the Clicquot Fridge. Working with pioneering industrial designer SMEG, the brand reimagined their iconic refrigerator as a chill box in Veuve Clicquot’s distinct solaire yellow and rosé pink. Plastic-free and constructed from recyclable tin, the Clicquot Fridge keeps any bottle of Veuve Clicquot chilled for up to two hours, and features a removable wedge made from 100 percent sugarcane waste.

Besides the new collection, visitors to the pop-up can also discover other icons from the past reimagined for the future. More than a celebration, the Veuve Clicquot ICONS pop-up is an ode to joy and optimism expressing one of the House’s convictions that each new day opens new paths to build a brighter future.

Veuve Clicquot ICONS pop-up

16 – 24 October 2022

ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

