Flexibility is truly a luxury in today’s world.

This is especially so when it comes to owning a car in Singapore, where having your own vehicle means a large upfront payment and plenty of additional costs along the way.

Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX, however, has changed the car leasing game in Singapore significantly. Those who live a fast-paced life like Xin Lin will know that having flexibility is key to staying in control of an ever-changing lifestyle. The latest to join Daimler Fleet Management’s diverse leasing options demonstrates just how fuss-free and convenient it can be to drive a luxury car in Singapore.

Perfect for busy individuals who want to keep it simple, the flexible solution takes care of the small details like COE risk, depreciation, road tax, and GST. The seven-year leasing plan not only lets you enjoy the perks of low monthly rates and enhanced flexibility, but also the opportunity for flexible early termination, which allows you to upgrade to a new model during your leasing tenure after only three years.

“It definitely fits into my lifestyle because I’m on the go everyday, to pretty much everywhere with lots of things in tow, whether it’s for shoots, meetings, or working out. I’m a pretty new driver, and while getting a car is in the plans, purchasing one now won’t give me the flexibility I’ll need with my changing lifestyle. Leasing a car with the option for early termination under the Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX program is a great first step to take,” said Xin Lin.

“Another part of the plan that I appreciate is that road tax and car insurance are also included, so I don’t have to fuss over any miscellaneous payments.”

With options that range from the sleek and stylish CLA Coupé to the striking and incredibly spacious GLE SUV, Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX leasing plan — along with its freedom of early termination — ensures that you’re always equipped to handle the changes life throws at you, whether it’s a new job opportunity, a lifestyle change, or even the arrival of a baby.

Xin Lin’s favourite car? The CLA Coupé, of course. “All their cars come with the parking assistant which is of great help, so it boils down to the aesthetics and how practical it is for my daily lifestyle. While the GLE450 is breathtaking in its own right, I’d still pick the CLA Coupé as my favourite so far. It’s a sleek and beautiful car, one I can see myself driving in every day!”

The best part, however, is that you’ll be rewarded with loyalty cash rebates from the fourth year of your lease. The affordable Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX plan has finally made it possible for you to enjoy your personal mobility with flexibility.

Find out more about Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX here or contact Daimler Fleet Management at +65 6849 8118.

