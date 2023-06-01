Here’s what went down at Viu’s first Xperience Party in Singapore

Earlier this month, regional OTT platform streaming service Viu held their first Xperience party in Singapore, rewarding lucky attendees with valuable prizes.

Those into the latest Asian drama and variety show content will be familiar with Viu. The regional OTT platform streaming service offers hit Viu Originals K-drama titles like Taxi Driver 2 (starring Lee Je-hoon), Doom at Your Service (starring Seo In-guk and Park Bo-young), and Reborn Rich (starring Song Joong-ki), all of which have amassed a legion of fans worldwide. To celebrate its viewers and subscribers, while thanking them for their unwavering support, the Xperience party saw fashionably dressed subscribers – many in Calvin Klein – for a rave-filled afternoon at trendy night spot Club Hell.

The lowdown on Viu’s Xperience Party

Curated by Viu themselves and powered by Singapore telco StarHub, the inaugural Xperience party also saw sponsors like Calvin Klein, DrinkAid, Jim Beam, Kosé, Oatbedient, Puma, Samsung and voco Orchard. With booths at the venue, the three brands fuelled the celebratory mood. From free-flow Jim Beam Suntory Highballs and Roku Gin & Tonics and Oatbedient’s Zesty Oat Orange and Oat-My-Berries mocktail shots to getting festival makeup looks by Kosé’s makeup artists, Viu made sure that everyone left the party with good vibes.

With activities like a GIF and photo booth corner for guests to go wild with model-worthy shots, to temporary jagua tattoos drawn by @henn.drawn and hair tinsel by @glitaf, there wasn’t a dull moment at this soiree.

But what’s a party without music? For the occasion, DJ HellzBellz and DJ Linc spun iconic K-pop tunes from second generation to current hits on the decks. In between, there were lucky draw segments and prize challenges.

Some notable giveaways included a Puma Voucher (worth S$300), voco Orchard Hotel 1-Night Stay Voucher (worth S$530 per night), Kenwood Household Special (worth S$299), Calvin Klein special edition gifts (worth S$499), and Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Night Stay Voucher (worth S$2,656). The final lucky draw also saw a winner walk away with GRAND XPERIENCE PRIZE worth over S$6,000, consisting of various gifts from the sponsors.

All eyes on the special segments

The Viu Xperience party also featured special segments where Samsung presented how to fully utilise and optimise the latest S23 Ultra phone to capture concert content. Two lucky winners even walked away with Samsung Z Flip 4 256GB (worth S$1,290) and Samsung Earbuds 2 Pro (worth S$185). StarHub also bestowed the best-dressed guest with a 12-month Starhub ultra-speed package (worth S$1,438). One of the biggest highlights, however, is the best drinker competition, where the winner walked away with the Patina Maldives 1 Night Stay (worth S$2,656 per night).

Those who didn’t snag one of these attractive prizes didn’t leave empty-handed. Everybody went home with a curated goodie bag that included treats from Oatbedient (Powder 3 sachets and ready-to-drink milk), DrinkAid (Complete Alcohol Defence box of 3 + RAIR Recovery), Kosé samples, Samsung vouchers, and a 90-day Viu premium subscription.

(All images credit: Viu; Feature and hero image: Host Fiona Loh)

Viu would like to specially thank all the sponsors and emcee Fiona Loh, decked in Calvin Klein, who hosted the event’s activities.