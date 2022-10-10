IWC Schaffhausen’s TOP GUN Exhibition has touched down in Singapore – here’s what to expect

Hold on to those aviator sunglasses, because IWC Schaffhausen will be bringing its most impressive military watches for pilots to town this month – for the first time ever.

If jet fuel, adrenaline, and horsepower are your idea of a good time, chances are you would’ve heard of TOP GUN. We’re not just talking about the movie here, but the elite navy fighter pilot school that actually exists to train some of the world’s finest aviators. Also known as The United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program (SFTI program), only the cream of the crop get inducted into this advanced training school, making it one of the most prestigious military units to be in.

With great endurance, agility, and strength – both physically and mentally – comes the need for watches that would make trusty companions to these airborne warriors. For this, IWC has been entrusted with creating timepieces for this unit and beyond for years, creating pieces that have the capacity to provide precision and reliability under any condition, both on land and in the skies. Unfortunately, these mechanical powerhouses are only exclusive to graduates of the program.

Fans who want to get up close and personal, however, will get the opportunity at IWC Schaffhausen’s TOP GUN Exhibition. Held from 22 – 30 October 2022 at level three of Design Orchard, the immersive experience will showcase not only consumer versions of TOP GUN watches, but also 14 professional military timepieces that were manufactured specifically for the US Navy and Marine Corps aviation units, for the first time ever.

Step into the space and you’ll find yourself completely surrounded by “Woodland”, a dark green hue that’s one of the “Colours of Top Gun” and a new colour in IWC’s ceramic portfolio for 2022. The rich hue is not only inspired by the flight suits and uniforms worn by these elite TOPGUN trainees and the vast forest landscapes that these pilots fly over, but also Singapore’s reputation as a verdant ‘Garden City’.

As a deep dive into one of IWC Schaffhausen’s most sought-after models, the TOP GUN Exhibition will offer immersive AR technology and an exclusive sneak peek at the manufacture’s virtual 3D environment in the metaverse.

The latter, created by renowned architect Hani Rashid, is a digital version of the shipping container-style booth that graced Watches and Wonders this year, and will see four monochromatic worlds to explore, each inspired by the new ceramic colours this year – ‘IWC Mojave Desert’, ‘IWC Woodland’, ‘IWC Lake Tahoe’ and ‘IWC Ceratanium®’. Here, you’ll traverse between virtual and physical worlds via guided tours and VR headsets, while learning about the history of the mechanics behind each TOP GUN timepiece.

If you’re an NFT (non-fungible token) geek, you’ll also have the opportunity to collect an NFT exclusive to Singapore. A total of 1,868 tokens here – a clever reference to its founding year of 1868 – are available on a first-come, first-served basis to everyone, and each will unlock exclusive utilities and benefits such as curated virtual events within the 3D space, as well as future physical events and services. Members can also participate in token-gated community channels.

Other activities worth checking out at the exhibition include watchmaking classes, talks, and coffee workshops. The IWC Schaffhausen TOP GUN Exhibition is open to the public and is free of charge, although registration prior to entry is mandatory. Pre-register your preferred date and time slot for priority entry via this link.

IWC TOP GUN Exhibition in Singapore

Location: Design Orchard, Level 3, 250 Orchard Road, Singapore 238905

Date of Exhibition: 22 – 30 October 2022

Opening Hours:

12pm – 9pm (Monday – Friday)

11am – 9pm (Saturday & Sunday)