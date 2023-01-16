How every zodiac animal can successfully navigate the Year of the Rabbit

The Year of the Rabbit is upon us, and it is a lucky time for those born under this astrology sign. But those sporting a different Chinese zodiac can be just as prosperous with a little support.

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and with it comes time for the rabbit to shine. For those represented by this zodiac animal, the turn promises good fortune in most aspects of their lives.

People with different astrological signs may encounter a mixed year. Good health could be hard to reach. Relationships may take a wrong turn. But if you follow these tips, you’ll have a higher chance of reaching success in the new year.

(Hero and feature images credit: Jason Leung / Unsplash)

How to successfully navigate the Year of the Rabbit

Succeeding financially

For those born in the years of the ox, dragon, snake, sheep, monkey, or rooster, you may need to watch your finances. Be savvy with how you spend your money, and plan your income sources wisely. Some ways to do this include waiting for good deals to stock up on essentials, or buying items in bulk to enjoy savings.

Eating healthier

In the Year of the Rabbit, it pays to be vigilant about your health, especially for people born in the years of the tiger, snake, dog, and pig. People under the dog sign, for instance, may suffer from ill health due to lifestyle choices, while tigers are advised to avoid cold and dusty conditions. Take care of yourself by eating more fresh produce such as eggs, vegetables, and fruits. Simply fill your fridge with pandamart’s extensive range of fresh produce – conveniently available 24/7 and delivered in an hour.

Enjoy 10 percent off pandamart purchases over S$60 with the code “BUNLUCK”.

Enjoying fruitful relationships

If you are born in the years of a tiger, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, or pig, working on your relationships can be beneficial. Carve out quality time with your loved ones by eating as a family, going on walks, or running errands together. If your family enjoys Netflix, pick a movie or show that everyone can enjoy, or dedicate an hour a week to play board games.

Excelling at exercise

People who are rats, dragons, rabbits, horses, and sheep need to be aware of how they work out. Rabbits should be extra cautious when going on adventures, and dragons are advised to increase their physical activity. A simple way to incorporate exercise into your everyday routine is walking to tapau food, taking the stairs, or getting a standing desk.

Regardless if you are an ox or a rat, just stick to these suggestions, and the Year of the Rabbit can hold much fortune for everyone.

Stock up on anything you may need and enjoy 10 percent off pandamart purchases over S$60 with the code “BUNLUCK”

Head to foodpanda’s social media pages (Instagram and Facebook) for more information. For the latest deals and promotions, be sure to follow foodpanda on their Telegram channel here.