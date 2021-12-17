Your complete guide to all our favourite festive offerings at Resorts World Sentosa this year

We won’t be getting a white Christmas here any time soon, but Resorts World Sentosa wants to bring the same out-of-this-world enchantment to your festive season this year.

This Christmas, the premium holiday resort has curated a whole list of attractive offerings and pampering staycations so that guests can enjoy a well-deserved holiday on the island, all without the fuss of booking and boarding a flight, especially during these pandemic times.

And there’s something for everyone too; whether you’re there by yourself for some proper peace and quiet, or are bringing the entire family to explore all the sights and sounds on the sprawling resort, Resorts World Sentosa has plenty to offer this festive season.

Read on for the best places to eat, play, and stay when you visit this year:

Dining

Whether you prefer a fine dining experience or a scrumptiously good grill, there are plenty of options at Resorts World Sentosa to be enjoyed, both at the resort or at home.

Better yet, order your festive roasts and party food and pay with Mastercard to enjoy 20 percent off and a complimentary S$80 dining voucher to spend at any Resorts World Sentosa restaurant. You’ll also enjoy free delivery when you spend at least S$300.

Festive goodies

Turkey Wellington

No Christmas is complete without an amazing log cake and all the trimmings to go with it — you know, roast meats and the whole works. For all your party-planning or gifting needs, Resorts World Sentosa has options such as the stunning Ruby Chocolate Yule Log, but if you want to take hosting to the next level, we recommend the massive 3kg Festive Tomahawk Roast.

For a traditional Christmas meal, order the Whole Roasted Turkey, Turkey Wellington, and Honey Glazed Ham, each served with a side of cranberry sauce for the perfect feast with friends and family.

Dining experiences

Osia Steak & Seafood Grill’s Grilled Seafood Platter

That’s not all Resorts World Sentosa has to offer either; head to Osia Steak & Seafood Grill for glorious festive sharing platters for two. The Meat Platter ‘Signature’ is perfect if you fancy decadent dishes such as grilled tajima wagyu tenderloin, braised wagyu cheek, polenta crumbed foie gras, and black truffle potato mash. If you’re a seafood lover, the Grilled Seafood Platter sees half a lobster, king scallops, Harvey Bay king prawns, soft shell crab, and Abrolhos octopus all grilled to perfection.

If Japanese fine dining is more your thing, Syun’s Seared Bakkafrost Salmon with Yuzu Karashi-Sumiso and Poêle Hokkaido Scallop Sauce Beurre Blanc is a sophisticated take on a festive dinner that can be enjoyed both in its chic restaurant and at home.

CURATE CUCINA PISANA’s Cervo e Castagne

Fans of Italian cuisine should look no further than CURATE CUCINA PISANA. As Singapore’s first restaurant specialising in Pisan cuisine, the restaurant offers traditional Italian cuisine that you’ll be hard pressed to find elsewhere, such as the Cervo e Castagne this Christmas, a hearty dish of dark cocoa marinated venison striploin “Tagliata” with Chianti wine sauce, sautéed spinach, and braised chestnut.

For delicious Cantonese cuisine, dine at Feng Shui Inn instead, where you’ll enjoy authentic dishes that range from freshly-made dim sum and stir-fried dishes, to succulent roast meats and nutritious double-boiled soups. This Christmas, you’ll even get to savour the Baked Turkey with Chinese Herbal in Traditional Style.

For an even more unorthodox dining experience, head to table65, a theatrical one Michelin-starred restaurant that offers a special five-course meal replete with a full suite of premium delicacies such as uni, oyster, Osciétre prestige caviar, lobster, foie gras, and white truffle.

Staycation experiences

Overseas travel might have opened up but travel restrictions can make what should be a relaxing trip stressful. For a stress-free getaway without any of the hassle, head across the island to one of Resorts World Sentosa’s many premium hotels for an unforgettable retreat you truly deserve.

If you’re a nature lover or have curious kids in tow, the Equarius Hotel — located along the fringe of a tropical rainforest in Sentosa — is the perfect destination because of its proximity to a number of hiking trails and attractions, such as Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium.

Inside, the rooms keep to the theme of nature with panoramic views of either forest or sea, each spacious and breezy to truly let the outdoors in. For a truly pampering experience, opt for the Deluxe Pool Suite; you’ll get direct access to the hotel’s lap pool — perfect for soaking up the sun.





Another way to live up the island life is at Resorts World Sentosa’s Beach Villas. Located on the resort’s western tip, the tropical paradise offers Instagrammable views, and a slew of services that will ensure you’ll never want to leave. If you’re planning a vacation with your significant other, the one-bedroom villa boasts its own private timber sundecks, verandahs, and jacuzzi.

Here, you’ll rest on mattresses dressed in 400-thread count Egyptian cotton bed linen, and be waited on by a personal butler throughout your stay. Opt for the two-bedroom option if you’re coming with family.

For the best of both land and sea, we recommend the Ocean Suites. The 11 stunning two-storey townhouse-style suites here offer guests both an open living area with an outdoor patio and jacuzzi, as well as rooms that offer spectacular views of the aquarium. Watch over 40,000 marine fish in the comfort and privacy of your own room, or head to the nearby S.E.A. Aquarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark to fully immerse yourself in this underwater experience.

Festive attractions

We know it’s been a long year, so what better time to let your hair down than during this festive period at one of Resorts World Sentosa’s many attractions?

For a thrilling good time, the Universal Studios Singapore – IT’S SHOWTIME! Premium Christmas Experience* allows you to visit the park as soon as it opens to enjoy amazing rides with your included Universal Express Unlimited Pass. You’ll even get exclusive after-hours access to fun, food, and festivities after 5.30pm. Then, embark on the Festive Gourmet Journey, where you’ll find yourself treated to three scrumptious Christmas dinners at three of Universal Studios Singapore’s restaurants — each with a special performance to boot.

Head to ‘A Very Naughty Christmas’ at Jingle Mel’s where you’ll see Mr. Christmas and his Santarinas, or visit KT’s Grill for ‘A Miserable Christmas at Bar Humbug’, where a grumpy Scrooge and the Chimney Sweeps will try to change your mind about the holiday. There is, however, ‘Tinsel Tavern’ at Loui’s NY Pizza Parlor, where you can count on Santa’s elves to bring the Christmas spirit back.

Round up your evening with your favourite Universal stars and Christmas characters as they bring the party to the streets in A UNIVERSAL CHRISTMAS Spectacular, and be prepared to dance and revel in a whimsical snowfall. The fireworks, of course, is the perfect way to end a spectacular evening.

TM/© 2021 Sesame Workshop. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2021 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.











Fans of Pinkfong and Baby Shark will get to meet them in person at ‘S.E.A. Aquarium x Pinkfong Baby Shark The Fin-tastic Friends’ Jolly Adventure’. Here, the entire family will get to meet Pinkfong and the Shark Family all dressed up for Christmas. The experience is just as educational as it is fun; children and adults alike will get to learn about marine life and conservation through interactive stations, especially when it comes to sharks and rays. Your little ones will even have an opportunity to dance along with Pinkfong and Baby Shark.

With plenty of good food, luxurious hotels, and exhilarating experiences to be had, it’s little wonder that Resorts World Sentosa is one of our favourite places to be at during Christmas. Find out more about the resort’s many festive offerings here.

*It’s Showtime! Premium Christmas Experience is now completely sold out due to the incredible response and interest of guests. Stay tuned for the next edition of “It’s Showtime!’ happening in Jan and Feb 2022.