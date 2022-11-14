ZEGNA brings the magic of Oasi Zegna to town with the Outdoor Collection

Before the rest of the fashion world took sustainability seriously, founder Ermenegildo Zegna already knew the importance of preserving biodiversity and community.

So much so that he didn’t just incorporate this philosophy into the creation of pieces, but went the extra mile by devoting himself to various environmental and social welfare projects. Of the lot, the most awe-inspiring is Oasi Zegna, a 100-square-kilometre, free-access natural territory that’s been nestled deep in Northern Italy’s Biellese Alps since the 1930s.

The environmental restoration project was far greater than anyone could’ve ever imagined, and saw not only the preservation of biodiversity and 500,000 newly-planted conifer trees across the mountains that surrounded his wool mill in Trivero, but also a clear commitment by Zegna and the group that eco-consciousness has been at the crux of their heritage since day one.

But what’s the wild outdoors without the right gear to explore it with? Like the rest of ZEGNA’s pieces, the Outdoor Collection is based on the ethos of versatility, craftsmanship, and sustainability, only this time also made to withstand the rigours of the great outdoors. And if you were wondering if you can take it from the city to the mountains, the answer is a resounding yes.

Using the brand’s signature Luxury Leisurewear as foundation, the Outdoor Collection is your answer to a complete wardrobe overhaul for your upcoming adventures. For Fall/Winter 2022, outerwear, knitwear, jersey underpinnings, technical sweaters, and trousers are a seamless blend of technical textiles, practical details, and timeless style – so you can take to the wild outdoors any time of the day.

The brand’s connection to nature and its home at Oasi Zegna is also highlighted via the ZEGNA 232 road Brand Mark, inspired by the 26km road that was paved in the 1930s that connects the protected natural area to the villages and its local communities. It’s also a way of giving back to people as passersby get to revel in the sweeping views of the mountains from here.

So beloved is 232 Panoramica Zegna – as the road is now known – that it’s often referenced in the brand’s logo and has served as inspiration for campaigns and collections over the years. Here, the double-striped Vicuña-coloured graphic representation finds its way into the collection, as well as in the accessories that have been created in partnership with some of the most well-known names in the outdoor and sport fields.

La Sportiva, for example worked with ZEGNA to create the TX Top GTX Boots, which well-heeled adventurers will appreciate for their water-repellent mesh uppers and Vibram soles, making them one of the most durable and comfortable mountaineering and off-roading kicks around. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch and TSL Ski Poles are perfect for those who spend more time on the slopes than the office, while the Symbioz Hyperflex Original 2 showshoes promise to make walking on powdery soft snow graceful again.

For the ultimate apres-ski flex, you’ll want to match the Outdoor Collection’s chic neutral pieces with the zai x ZEGNA skis and KASK x ZEGNA Piuma Ski Helmet, which is finished with the ZEGNA 232 road Brand Mark for ultimate flair. When you’re done with the slopes, slip on the Luce sunglasses, an ultra compact foldable style made from sustainable, plant-based acetate that will add plenty of style points to your casual winter look. The best part? The sunnies are treated with an innovative coating that repels water, oil, and dirt while increasing visibility, so you’re covered no matter what the activity or environment is.

The ZEGNA Outdoor Collection is now available in Singapore at all ZEGNA boutiques, on Zegna.com, and at selected wholesalers.