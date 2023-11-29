The Zegna Triple Stitch™ Vetta is a reimagination of its iconic leisurewear shoe

Step into the world of ZEGNA’s latest triumph: the Triple Stitch™ Vetta. This new venture from the Maison marks a bold leap towards the perfect fusion of urban elegance and rugged outdoors. It’s a stride inspired by the very essence of Oasi Zegna, nestled in the majestic Alps, where the values of the house take root amidst mountain trails and natural splendour.

Crafted after two years of meticulous research and development, the Vetta acts as a testament to ZEGNA’s dedication to evolution. Named after the Italian word for ‘peak,’ this shoe embodies the brand’s vision to marry pragmatism with style for the winter season. Drawing from the artisanal stitches adorning ZEGNA’s impeccable tailoring, the Triple Stitch™ Vetta bears the signature trio of crosses – a symbol of heritage.

What sets the Vetta apart is its seamless blend of hiking functionality and athletic aesthetics. With a reinforced heel loop, advanced cushioning, and a Vibram® Arctic Grip™ sole designed for enhanced traction on icy terrains, this footwear becomes a statement of unparalleled versatility. It’s a symbol of metropolitan flair meeting technical prowess, ready to conquer the concrete jungle or tread through untamed landscapes.

This pinnacle of ZEGNA’s Luxury Leisurewear collection, envisioned by Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori, epitomises the brand’s ethos of harmonising tradition with contemporary needs. The Triple Stitch™ Shoe, a cornerstone of this wardrobe, embodies an amalgamation of craftsmanship and practicality. Renowned for its feather-light feel, supple touch, and exceptional flexibility, it seamlessly transitions from refined city escapades to adventurous outdoor pursuits.

The Triple Stitch™ Vetta isn’t just a footwear innovation but also an emblem of a lifestyle—a companion for the modern man navigating the complexities of everyday life with poise and panache. It nods to ZEGNA’s dedication to crafting garments that transcend mere utility, elevating them to the realms of wearable artistry.

