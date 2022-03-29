All the best looks at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022, from Kendall Jenner to Regé-Jean Page

The 2022 Oscars ceremony was a grand and glamorous affair as noted celebrities of Hollywood and global cinema poured in at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. Once the carpets were rolled it was time to turn heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that became the next venue for celebrities to ace the fashion game.
Held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on 27 March, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was the perfect excuse to rub off the pandemic blues and watch the winners, nominees and presenters head for another round of fashion extravaganza.
A combination of over-the-top and dazzling outfits seemed to be the dominating trend. From Dakota Johnson’s feathered gown to Kim Kardashian rocking an all-blue Balenciaga look, the afterparty had all the elements for an exquisite closure to the grandest Award night.
The party was hosted by Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones in a room designed by Basil Walter and Brenda Bello.
Here are some of the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
Halsey in Dolce & Gabbana
Joe Manganiello in ZEGNA and Sofia Vergara Mark Zunino
Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Liv Lo and Henry Golding in Tom Ford
Lucien Laviscount
Mindy Kaling in Dolce & Gabbana
Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu
Regé-Jean Page
Dan Levy
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent
Rita Ora in Miss Sohee
Donald Glover
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior
Adwoa Aboah in Christopher Esber
Dominic Fike in Saint Laurent and Hunter Schafer in Rick Owens
Emily Ratajkowski in Armani Privé
Vanessa Hudgens
Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford and Lori Harvey in Tony Ward
LaKeith Stanfield
Daisy Edgar Jones
Suki Waterhouse
Serena Williams in Versace
Sebastian Stan
Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera
Paris Jackson
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak
(Main and feature image credit: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)