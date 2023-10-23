10 best Coach bag styles to upgrade your wardrobe with this year

Buying a luxury handbag is, for most of us, a considerable decision to make given their generally extortionate price tags. By extension, consumers also expect nothing short of quality from their luxury handbags, made with exacting standards and using the best materials to last for decades to come. American leather goods company, Coach and their massive range of bag styles prove that you don’t have to break the bank for the best stylish, functional, and lasting bags today.
While often considered to be more mass-market as compared to its peers, the truth is that Coach occupies a considerable chapter in America’s luxury fashion history, bearing a legacy of 82 years since its inception in 1941. Originally a Manhattan-based family business that produced leather wallets and billfolds, the company went on to expand its operations into larger leather goods when Miles and Lillian Cahn came on board with their expertise in the field.
Coach later developed a leather treatment process that mimicked the ones used in baseball gloves, which were said to be more supple to the touch as they aged with continued use. This method of preparing the hides for their products was thus dubbed ‘glove tanned leather’, and became a brand staple that continues to resonate alongside the brand’s repute to this day.
Under designer Bonnie Cashin, Coach’s sense of identity began to solidify through her use of practical elements such as side pockets, alongside her fresh approach to style using a palette of more vibrant colours as opposed to the brand’s usual tans and browns. She even introduced the brand’s signature turn lock closure, which was said to have been inspired by the toggles used to secure the tonneau roof of Cashin’s convertible car at the time.
Evolving to suit the tastes of consumers from every decade, the company continued to see steady growth, with its current Creative Director Stuart Vevers looking to take the brand upmarket by marrying Coach’s past with the present and future.
Coach bags have become synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and robust longevity. With its comprehensive range of options, you’re guaranteed about any shape and style for every occasion, be it daily carryalls for errands, or svelte numbers for an evening tête-à-tête. Here are our picks for the best Coach bag styles to buy today.
(Hero and featured image credit: Coach)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1. Which Coach bag should I buy?
– Given the brand’s wide range of styles, you should ideally pick a Coach bag that best suits your needs, whether if you carry lots of can work with a minimal amount of personal essentials.
2. Are Coach bags a good investment?
– Made of quality leather and hardware by expert craftsmen, Coach bags represent fantastic value and are a great investment for those who want a bag that will last for years to come.
3. What is the most expensive thing at Coach?
– Some of the most expensive items sold at Coach include their handbags made from exotic leathers such as snakeskin.
What does Coach do with unsold bags?
– Unsold Coach handbags from their retail stores are usually priced to sell with discounts, or shipped to their outlet stores.
10 best Coach bag styles to buy that are worth every penny:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Coach bags were associated with the liberal use of their monogram canvas fabric and hardware details, a trend which died alongside logomania. Today, their approach is decidedly more pared down, with evergreen shapes that can stand the test of fads.
The Coach Idol bag is a fantastic example of this. First sighted on the runway earlier this year, the bag is best recognised by the use of a massive magnetic ‘C’ closure that dominates its fascia. The new design is easily evocative of more expensive stablemates from Europe, especially with its quality smooth leather, but without costing nearly as much.
For just a little more money, you can even have your Idol made with genuine snakeskin details.
If there’s one bag from Coach that quickly gained prominence as an ‘It Bag’, it’s the Tabby 26. Like a certain Italian brand’s legendary Baguette bag, the Coach Tabby bag too sports a longer silhouette, albeit in a more structured body. While this version of the bag may be a Stuart Vevers creation, the underpinnings of the Tabby date back to the brand’s archives from the 1970s. Like its name suggests, the Tabby measures 26cm in length and opens up to a well-organised interior with a zippered compartment. The solid Tabby ‘C’ closure gives the bag its distinctive personality, and come in different guises throughout the collection, from braided leather details to shiny patent finishes.
3 /10
If you’re looking for a bag that would fit more than just a phone and a wallet, you’ll love the Coach Rogue 20 tote. The perfect day-to-night companion, the bag is extremely versatile thanks to its shape, and will oblige a plethora of different styling options.
Crafted with natural pebble leather, glove-tanned leather and smooth leather in a wearable shade of Burnished Amber, this version can be worn three ways – across the body, on the shoulders, or held from its shorter braided handles as a chic handbag. As for space, there’s plenty thanks to the bag’s three compartments: one on each side, with a zippered ‘pouch’ in the middle.
While undeniably practical, some may find the Coach Rogue bag to be a little too fussy aesthetically, and that’s not a surprise with its use of hardware details, such as rivets used to attach the top handles to the bag’s sides.
For the minimalist at heart, the Coach Carter 28 Carryall tote bag is a minimalist alternative to the Rogue, bearing almost the same silhouette but with a more restrained design. The Carter is constructed entirely out of leather and is devoid of any obvious hardware finishing, beyond a small Coach ‘C’ locket and the zipper used to access its middle compartment. Choose to wear this with its top handles, or have it slung across your body using the longer crossbody strap.
5 /10
Constructed out of polished pebble leather, this casual bucket-style bag is the perfect go-anywhere shoulder bag, especially since it has space for all of your day-to-day essentials. Within, you’ll find an organized interior with a one-zip compartment, two open compartments and a pocket for small necessities, so you won’t have to fish too hard for your belongings. The brand’s signature turnlock closure finishes the quintessential weekend bag style off, and its detachable straps mean you can carry it by hand, on the shoulder or crossbody.
6 /10
Those who need a true carryall tote bag that will work not only on the daily subway commute but also on weekend sojourns should look no further than the Coach Relay tote bag. You can’t go wrong with this shopper-style tote bag, which sports two shoulder handles stitched to a structured, boxy tote shape.
The bag promises plenty of mileage thanks to its size at 41.5cm in length and 34.5cm in depth, and all your belongings can be secured by a magnet closure, as well as a small zippered pocket for your more intimate belongings. Expect enough space for everything, from a change of clothes to your laptop.
he Coach Shine collection offers plenty of glitzy glamour, with well-loved styles reinterpreted in a lustrous sheen of glossy silver patent leather with matching silver hardware. One bag that stands out in particular is undoubtedly the Coach Tabby Shine 20 bag.
Sharing the exact same construction details as its larger sibling, the Tabby Shine 20 is big enough for your essentials, but is small enough to transform into a handheld clutch on demand. Simply remove the straps that it comes with, and you’re ready for a wild night out with the girls.
8 /10
Crescent-shaped bags have had their time in the limelight for a while now, and for good reason. Sleek, chic, and easy to dress up or down with, the bag has become every Instagram It-girl’s sidekick. Coach’s Mira shoulder bag is a beautiful accessory to invest in if you want to dip your toes into the trend. Crafted of buttery-0soft glove-tanned leather and finished with a secure zip-top closure detailed with C hardware, the bag is perfect for afternoon brunches or evening soirees, thanks to its chunky chain-link shoulder strap and a detachable leather strap.
A modern take on a perennial design, the Sammy bag is a timeless style that’ll transcend trends and fads for years. The structured bag is defined by archive-inspired Signature push-lock closure, and is paired with a Rogue luggage top handle, with expandable side gussets that’ll oblige even the largest iPhone out there now. Expect plenty of pockets within to keep your belongings organized too. Wear this leather number crossbody with the detachable strap, or hold it by its top handle for a more sophisticated look.
To nail the mini-bag fad, there’s the Coach Rogue Top Handle 12, which sports all the same details as the Rogue Top handle bag, only in a 12cm (L) x 9cm (H) x 6cm (W) guise. Crafted of buttery soft glove-tanned leather, this tiny number can fit up to three credit cards, some folded bank notes, your Airpods case, keys and perhaps even a lip balm. Carry it by its top handle, wear is as a short shoulder bag with the elegant chain strap or strap it across the body with the long detachable strap.