10 best Coach bag styles to upgrade your wardrobe with this year

Buying a luxury handbag is, for most of us, a considerable decision to make given their generally extortionate price tags. By extension, consumers also expect nothing short of quality from their luxury handbags, made with exacting standards and using the best materials to last for decades to come. American leather goods company, Coach and their massive range of bag styles prove that you don’t have to break the bank for the best stylish, functional, and lasting bags today.

While often considered to be more mass-market as compared to its peers, the truth is that Coach occupies a considerable chapter in America’s luxury fashion history, bearing a legacy of 82 years since its inception in 1941. Originally a Manhattan-based family business that produced leather wallets and billfolds, the company went on to expand its operations into larger leather goods when Miles and Lillian Cahn came on board with their expertise in the field.

Coach later developed a leather treatment process that mimicked the ones used in baseball gloves, which were said to be more supple to the touch as they aged with continued use. This method of preparing the hides for their products was thus dubbed ‘glove tanned leather’, and became a brand staple that continues to resonate alongside the brand’s repute to this day.

Under designer Bonnie Cashin, Coach’s sense of identity began to solidify through her use of practical elements such as side pockets, alongside her fresh approach to style using a palette of more vibrant colours as opposed to the brand’s usual tans and browns. She even introduced the brand’s signature turn lock closure, which was said to have been inspired by the toggles used to secure the tonneau roof of Cashin’s convertible car at the time.

Evolving to suit the tastes of consumers from every decade, the company continued to see steady growth, with its current Creative Director Stuart Vevers looking to take the brand upmarket by marrying Coach’s past with the present and future.

Coach bags have become synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and robust longevity. With its comprehensive range of options, you’re guaranteed about any shape and style for every occasion, be it daily carryalls for errands, or svelte numbers for an evening tête-à-tête. Here are our picks for the best Coach bag styles to buy today.

(Hero and featured image credit: Coach)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Which Coach bag should I buy?

– Given the brand’s wide range of styles, you should ideally pick a Coach bag that best suits your needs, whether if you carry lots of can work with a minimal amount of personal essentials.

2. Are Coach bags a good investment?

– Made of quality leather and hardware by expert craftsmen, Coach bags represent fantastic value and are a great investment for those who want a bag that will last for years to come.

3. What is the most expensive thing at Coach?

– Some of the most expensive items sold at Coach include their handbags made from exotic leathers such as snakeskin.

What does Coach do with unsold bags?

– Unsold Coach handbags from their retail stores are usually priced to sell with discounts, or shipped to their outlet stores.

10 best Coach bag styles to buy that are worth every penny: