20 stylish Christmas gift ideas from ION Orchard that she’ll love

You don’t need an occasion to celebrate the women in your life, but Christmas is when you should take things up a notch.
This holiday season, you can find an array of amazing ways to show that you care at a single destination: ION Orchard. The shopper’s paradise has something for that special someone, be it your wife, your mother, your sister or your best friend.
If she dresses to impress, then surprise her with a crystal-embellished Prada bag or a show-stopping Franck Muller timepiece. If she likes to be organised, then she’ll be delighted with a personalised, handmade travel wallet from Bynd Artisan, or Kate Spade’s sparkling AirPods Pro case. You could also take her yoga sessions to a new level with stylish gear from brands like Lululemon and Sweaty Betty.
We spotlight all of those thoughtful tokens and more in our Christmas gift guide below. (Bonus tip: If you’re an ION⁺ Rewards Member and spend at least S$80, you can head to any Concierge Counter in ION Orchard to redeem festive wrapping papers. They’ll make your gifts that much more special! Find out more here.)
Plus, if you truly want to spoil your leading lady this Christmas, consider adding a beauty gift to her pile of presents and taking her out to an unforgettable dinner at one of ION Orchard’s dazzling dining spots.
Header photo credit: Dior
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Prada Cleo bag with appliqués
- Tommy Jeans Tommy Revisited T-Shirt
- Gentle Monster x Marine Serre Visionizer I 02 sunglasses
- Tiffany & Co. Return to Tiffany bead bracelet
- Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt Sustainable 7/8 Gym Leggings
- Lululemon Get Centred crop tank
- Dior Vibe sneakers
- Chaumet Bee My Love Medallion pendant
- Sandro Happy cardigan
- Kate Spade AirPods Pro case
- Alexander McQueen Oversized Sneakers
- Van Cleef & Arpels small Lotus earrings
- Loro Piana Duca D'Aosta turtleneck
- Loewe Amazona 23 bag in Anagram jacquard
- Bynd Artisan Traveller Wallet
- Graff Laurence Graff Signature Triple Pavé Diamond Pendant
- Gucci oversize rectangular sunglasses
- Franck Muller Long Island 26mm in white gold with alligator leather strap
- Dolce & Gabbana Keira patent leather sandals with pearls
- Harry Winston Forget-Me-Not Ruby and Diamond Twin ring
1 /20
The leading lady in your life doesn’t just deserve one of the year’s biggest It-bags. She deserves it embellished. This special edition of the Prada Cleo bag is made of satin and covered in crystals that will add a sparkle to her Christmas celebrations.
2 /20
Band tees are back, all right, which is why Tommy Jeans has released a design that honours the legendary boyband, Backstreet Boys. The organic cotton T-shirt is made to look like a real vintage piece and it has a unisex fit that’s just roomy enough to contain the excitement of its new owner, especially if she’s a BSB fangirl.
3 /20
For the woman with a taste for all things unconventional, these goggle-inspired shades from Gentle Monster’s collaboration with Marine Serre are just the thing she needs. The sunglasses are the French designer’s futuristic take on goggles: they’re crafted with a lightweight silver metal frame and sleek mirrored lenses (with UV protection, of course). They also feature the quintessential Marine Serre motif, the crescent moon. Talk about fashion-forward.
4 /20
If she loves a classic, then surprise her with this Tiffany & Co. bracelet. Taking inspiration from a 1969 design by the New York jeweller, the accessory will add an elegant touch to her outfits with its sterling silver beads and heart-shaped tag in dreamy Tiffany Blue. She can also wear it on its reverse side to show off a mesmerising brilliant diamond.
5 /20
Does she constantly rave about her Lululemon leggings? Wait until she gets her hands on these. British activewear brand Sweaty Betty made a name for itself with these bestselling, bum-sculpting gym leggings. This pair is also especially made with recycled materials, so your partner can feel good about herself while stretching at her next yoga sesh.
6 /20
Speaking of yoga, help your loved one get centred with this Lululemon top. Crafted from the brand’s buttery-soft Nulu fabric, this activewear staple is stylish, stretchy and sweat-wicking all at once. She’ll definitely be writing your name in her gratitude journal.
7 /20
Dior’s new signature sneakers were showcased within an ancient Greek temple, which only makes them fitting footwear for the goddess in your life. Crafted from gold leather and white mesh, the Dior Vibe sneakers boast all the comfort of casual running shoes while exuding the elegance of the Maison’s couture creations.
8 /20
If a heart pendant is too obvious, what about one featuring a bee? The symbol sits at the heart of Chaumet’s new Bee My Love medallion, which is carved from rose gold and shines with pavé diamonds. Refined and subtle, the pendant will serve as an everyday reminder of your love for the woman you call “honey”.
9 /20
Sandro named this cardigan “Happy”, which is what you’ll make your significant other when you present her with it. Featuring balloon sleeves and ribbed trims, this super soft wool cardigan will fit nice and snug while keeping her warm. Besides, who can say no to that saccharine hue?
10 /20
New York label Kate Spade has always celebrated being unabashedly feminine. If that sounds like your other half, treat her to this glitter AirPods Pro case in rose gold. Featuring a magnetic closure and a keyring, this gift is pretty and practical.
11 /20
Give your beloved a boost in the form of Alexander McQueen’s signature sneakers. Equal parts casual and chic, the shoes feature pink oversized soles that add a twist to the otherwise minimalist design. Be sure to customise them with initials using the British fashion brand’s array of alphabet sneaker charms.
12 /20
Give her the gift of a white Christmas with these spectacular earrings by Van Cleef & Arpel. The French jeweller has carefully set 62 diamonds within the petals of its white gold lotus flowers, which promise to dazzle and delight when worn.
13 /20
Keep her cosy this Christmas with Loro Piana’s Duca D’Aosta turtleneck. Crafted in Italy with the finest baby cashmere, this super-soft sweater feels just like a hug and looks even better thanks to its stripes in alluring shades of red.
14 /20
Loewe introduced the Amazona way back in 1975 as the bag of choice for career women. If she’s a bit of a workaholic, then your loved one definitely deserves the bag in Loewe’s elegant Anagram jacquard. It comes with its own padlock and can be carried on the shoulder, as a crossbody or with a top handle. Just like the #girlboss in your life, this bag is a multitasker.
15 /20
If you’re already spoiling her with a holiday at a far-flung destination, then consider giving her the next best thing: a place to store her travel essentials. This Bynd Artisan leather wallet, made with multiple compartments for her passport, travel docs, boarding passes and cash, couldn’t be more convenient. You can even top-up S$30 to personalise the wallet with her nickname.
For a limited time, Bynd Artisan will also throw in a 15% discount and a complimentary set of inspirational coasters that can greet her when she has her morning coffee.
16 /20
The words “I love you” can be spelled out with each ring on this triple pendant by Graff. The white gold bands feature bold, graphic lines that emphasise the carefully cut diamonds set on them. Finished with an elegant chain, this jewellery piece will be perfect for the woman with a modern sense of style.
17 /20
Make her feel like a Hollywood superstar with these oversized Gucci sunglasses. The frame is crafted from tortoiseshell acetate (very retro) and is studded with crystals in the Italian brand’s GG pattern. Those sparkling stones are sure to catch everyone else’s eyes while she keeps hers shaded in style.
18 /20
Add some colour into her life with this show-stopping Franck Muller timepiece. Inspired by the Art Deco movement, the Long Island’s rectangle dial is adorned with a rainbow of numerals and framed by glittering diamonds. As if those weren’t enough, the watch is also paired with a striking leather strap that is designed to fit a woman’s wrist.
19 /20
Save her the trouble of searching for the perfect party shoes. Dolce & Gabbana’s Keira sandals were made to impress with their sleek stiletto heels and pearl embellishments. Plus, they’re crafted from leather, so she won’t have to worry about comfort as she’s painting the town red.
20 /20
Forget the turtle doves. On the second day of Christmas, give her two blooming flowers presented by this Harry Winston platinum twin ring. The enchanting creation is set with six pear-shaped rubies whose rich colours are complemented by the clarity of eight pear-shaped and round brilliant diamonds.