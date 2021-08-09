Our country’s humid weather is no excuse to dress down. But lest you think you need to move with the seasons since so much of fashion is dictated by European houses, here’s a thought: Go local. Singaporean designers are arguably the ultimate authorities when it comes to stylish, lightweight and breathable clothes that suit our climate.

The key to a timeless style is clever design followed by comfort. Besides, majority of the customers are usually drawn to more wearable cuts and silhouettes. Though our casual wear market remains competitive, there are few that does it with an understated yet modern touch. Here, we’ve rounded up a list of understated Singaporean womenswear brands that you can shop for.

In Good Company

This local label creates an artful mixture of draped looks and tailored patterns often exploring more contemporary forms and new fabrications. The brand has amassed a great pool of fans not just in Singapore but globally. Their designs range from $189 for a dress to $229 for a cotton twill jacket. The brand’s iconic jewellery styles are also popular among women who seek to complete their look with a focus neckpiece.

Ginlee Studio

Influenced by various cultures, lifestyles and places, Ginlee promises well constructed layers in flattering silhouettes and quality materials. Their spring summer collection that includes a pleated long dress and a sleeveless pleat top are favourites among the brand’s customers. Our favourite is their fog raincoat jacket that is made in striking coral with a clean sculpted form. Other fashionable layers like the wrap shirt dress and capped sleeves jumpsuit are also top picks from the label. Pieces range from $158 for a sleeveless pleated top to $328 for a silk dress.

Klarra

Working with clean cut shapes, the Klarra brand aims to create stylish and comfortable layers for women. The designs of the brand often rework sharp tailored trousers in contrast with their occasional a-line shirt dresses and geometrical tops. We reckon that you’ll find some nice fitted workwear options while browsing through their collections. A textured knit dress can cost from $79 to $95 for a classic work blazer.

Stolen

Stolen takes creative cues from art, allowing it to inform the direction of the brand. Their garments often highlight the sensuality and softness of a woman’s body while empowering the wearer with strength. This is due to the choice of fabrics and structure of the layers. Stolen describes themselves as an ode to architecture while embodying the elegance of femininity in their designs. The pieces ranges from $269 for a draped dress to $529 for a high neck pleated dress.

Collate

Collate’s well constructed designs are created for women who love to embrace feminine styles. The Singaporean womenswear brand offers a variety of staples like fitted dresses, classic pencil skirts and flowy pleated layers for your everyday wear. Their simple yet fashionable knitted pieces are also great for layering. Their collection ranges from $69 for a knit top to $159 for a fitted lace dress.

Beyond the Vines

Since the launch of their first collection, Beyond the Vines has been true to their DNA of designing classic yet stylish silhouettes. Some of their signatures are their boxy airy forms, slit details and muted toned fabrics. Despite reintroducing their classics, their fabrications and tweaks in their collections have never disappointed. A box top is priced at $65 while their gathered sleeve jacket sells at $89.

Aijek

Aijek’s display of workmanship and choice of fabrics are truly impeccable. The brand showcases a wide selection of clothing and has a special eye for unique textural details. Their fabric manipulations add a touch of sophistication and quality to the overall aesthetic of their designs. We recommend their statement pieces if you are looking at investing in a classy look to wear. A one piece look from their latest collection costs about $129 and ranges up to $479 for a maxi dress.

Matter

Matter prides themselves as an ethical fashion brand. This Singaporean womenswear brand’s philosophy is to incorporate heritage prints and traditions of textile making into their designs. Their graphical designed looks and woven styles are signature looks of the label. Besides tapping into alternative production methods, the brand works with rural textile artisans and craftsmen by aiding in their employment while introducing their heritage to the rest of the world. Looks are priced from USD$79 for a button back top to USD$169 for a handloom work jumpsuit.

Ellysage

The brand offers a line-up of garments made in cloth such as textural crepe cottons and silk blends — giving the classics an unexpected twist. Ellysage is also known to revisit their best sellers in new fabrics so customers can experiment in their favourite styles in another material. Pieces from their rack ranges from $48 for a square neck top to $86 for a panelled pleated dress.

