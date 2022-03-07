A full look at the Supreme x Burberry Spring 2022 collaboration

Supreme might’ve just dropped its Spring 2022 collection but it’s not quite done with taking over your streetwear wardrobe this year. Case in point: its latest collaboration with Burberry.

Unveiled with a full lookbook, the new collection for Spring 2022 will see a Supreme-exclusive capsule collection consisting of a car coat, shearling-collared puffer jacket, trucker jacket, and rugby top, as well as Supreme staples like sweatshirts, jeans, T-shirts, and denim shorts. Those interested in accessories can look forward to crusher hats, six-panel caps, and a skateboard.

Burberry, on the other hand, will exclusively stock a funnel-neck jacket, jogging pants, and silk pyjama set.

When will the Supreme x Burberry Spring 2022 collection drop?

The Supreme x Burberry Spring 2022 collaboration will release globally via Supreme on 10 March 2022, 11am EDT in the United States and 12 March, 11am JST in Japan. The 6-Panel and Crusher hats will be available at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Leather Track Jacket, Leather Track Pant and Silk Pajama set will be available exclusively at Burberry on 10 March in the US, UK and Europe, in all other markets on 12 March.

Scroll down for all the looks in the Supreme x Burberry collaboration: