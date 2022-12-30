The coolest Adidas sneakers for men to cop for their collection

Sought after for making some of the finest sneakers ever, while also contributing towards a better and conscious future, Adidas is unarguably one of the most popular sneaker brands of all times. With their constant collaborations with famous sports and pop culture icons, eclectic designs and innovative technologies, the brand has been creating a revolution with every release. No wonder, Adidas sneakers take up a huge space in the coveted collections of every sneakerhead.
Adding to many hot selling pieces, the brand has also marked the sneaker scene with some of the most iconic styles till date — Yeezy, Superstar, Stan Smith, Samba, Ultraboost and Gazelle. These sneakers have always been a rage and will continue to be so. For instance, the Adidas Originals Superstar Shoes (Buy it for SGD 160 on Adidas) will always be a hero pair that never goes out of style. Similarly, the NMD-R1 Sneakers (Buy it for SGD 200 on Adidas) have been the silent scene-stealers for years now and are constantly reinvented with a new look.
Considering how Adidas sneakers for men and women have altered the face of sneaker fashion in a huge way, it would be fitting to say that the love relationship between the three stripes and the sneaker community cannot be matched up to. In fact, the whole experience on their website and their stores is lauded, owing to the extensive range of clothing and shoe categories that leave people spoilt for choices.
So, whether you’re a sneaker novice planning to invest in some classic kicks or someone who’s looking for yet another addition to their closet, these Adidas sneakers for men should definitely be on your wishlist.
Check out some of the best Adidas sneakers for men that are a must-have
No sneaker collection is truly complete without a pair of the classic Adidas Superstar shoes. Designed in collaboration with the band KING GNU and Japanese streetwear brand Atmos, the signature shell toe detailing and the serrated stripes design in a brilliant altered hue sets this iteration apart from the previous ones. What further elevates the look of this pair is the translucent outsole that gives a peek at the colourful graphic design underneath.
An edgy iteration of the classic Stan Smith, a vision of famed British designer Craig Green, the Scuba Stan shoes retain the original perforated details and colours. It, however, flaunts a unique amphibious-looking sole with a scuba-inspired tooling which makes its stand out. If your sneaker collection already boasts of a pair of the classic version, this new take is what you should be adding to your shopping cart this time.
Amp up your collection of gym and running shoes with the Ultraboost 22 — one of the best Adidas sports shoes for men. Providing comfort like no other, the shoe features a Primeknit upper which includes foam around the heel to prevent blisters. It has the Boost midsole with Linear Energy Push System for more responsiveness and a Continental Rubber outsole to maintain grip in both dry and wet conditions. The design’s upper is partly made with reimagined plastic waste.
An amazing pick from the Adidas and Damian Lillard (Dame) collaboration, the Basketball Dame 8 shoes celebrate the revered player in a stunning red, grey and black colourway and a brilliant design. With a supportive, cushioned feel and rubber outsole, the pair features the Bounce Pro midsole designed for maintaining speed and precision. A part of the shoes’ upper is made using recycled materials generated from both production waste and post-consumer household waste.
A classic sneaker designed in a suede and coated leather mix, the Forum Low Shoes are what you need if retro basketball swag sounds like your aesthetic. A cream white and grey sneaker with all the OG elements like the X-detail and ankle strap, this pair is sure to take your style game a notch above. It has a rubber outsole with the classic embossed Adidas Originals logo.
Combining the 4D midsole and PRIMEKNIT+ upper is the ultimate running shoe, the Ultra 4DFWD. Precisely crafted for running, the lattice structure of the design compresses at impact to redirect your energy into a forward motion. This lends a super smooth, gliding-like movement during each of your runs. Additionally, it is made with high-performance yarn which includes at least 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic while the other 50 percent of the yarn is recycled polyster.
Stan Smith shoes are yet another cult classic by the brand and we’re absolutely swooning over how the iconic silhouette has been reimagined with luxury details in this design. They flaunt a super clean and genderless look that’s elevated with premium details like the buttery-soft leather used for its make and inner lining along with extra leather patch in the heel to provide enhanced comfort and durability. Furthermore, the gold foil branding lends the design an exquisite finish.
These running-inspired everyday Adidas sneakers for men are a modern spin on the original 80’s-inspired shoes, detailed with painted plug edges for a fresh look. These NMD_R1 shoes feature a stretchy knit upper that quite literally hug your feet for that perfect comfort on the go. The pair also has Boost cushioning and a gripping rubber outsole to ensure that even your longest commute is comfy and slick city sidewalks are not a problem. Additionally, the shoes’ upper is made in a high-performance recycled material Primeblue.