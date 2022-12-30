The coolest Adidas sneakers for men to cop for their collection

Sought after for making some of the finest sneakers ever, while also contributing towards a better and conscious future, Adidas is unarguably one of the most popular sneaker brands of all times. With their constant collaborations with famous sports and pop culture icons, eclectic designs and innovative technologies, the brand has been creating a revolution with every release. No wonder, Adidas sneakers take up a huge space in the coveted collections of every sneakerhead.

Adding to many hot selling pieces, the brand has also marked the sneaker scene with some of the most iconic styles till date — Yeezy, Superstar, Stan Smith, Samba, Ultraboost and Gazelle. These sneakers have always been a rage and will continue to be so. For instance, the Adidas Originals Superstar Shoes (Buy it for SGD 160 on Adidas) will always be a hero pair that never goes out of style. Similarly, the NMD-R1 Sneakers (Buy it for SGD 200 on Adidas) have been the silent scene-stealers for years now and are constantly reinvented with a new look.

Considering how Adidas sneakers for men and women have altered the face of sneaker fashion in a huge way, it would be fitting to say that the love relationship between the three stripes and the sneaker community cannot be matched up to. In fact, the whole experience on their website and their stores is lauded, owing to the extensive range of clothing and shoe categories that leave people spoilt for choices.

So, whether you’re a sneaker novice planning to invest in some classic kicks or someone who’s looking for yet another addition to their closet, these Adidas sneakers for men should definitely be on your wishlist.

Check out some of the best Adidas sneakers for men that are a must-have

(Main Image Courtesy: Adidas ; Featured Image Courtesy: Superkicks ; All Product Images: Adidas)