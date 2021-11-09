ALD x New Balance 993, rainbow Balenciaga Runners, and other new sneakers to cop this week

Others might be spending their year’s salary on long-awaited vacations, but we don’t blame you if you’d rather spend your hard earned cash on sneakers instead.

After all, choose wisely, and they could become valuable investments for the future. If you’re itching for new shoes this week, there are a handful that might pique your interest. Aimé Leon Dore, for example, has tapped on New Balance once again to create another dad shoe you’ll be proud to wear. This time, however, it’s not the 550.

Meanwhile, other big name designers like Virgil Abloh, Rick Owens, and Jun Takahashi have partnered with equally respectable sneaker brands for collectible kicks. Otherwise, you can always count on Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton to inject a good dose of colour into your life too.

Here are the 7 new sneakers to cop this week:

Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 993

When: Available now

Where: Aime Leon Dore

Price: S$280

If you missed the 550s in late September, Aimé Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis has been using his time as New Balance’s Creative Director of Made in USA well, coming up with yet another pair of kicks, the 993.

The new sneakers see a mesh base, premium pig suede overlay, Abzorb cushioning, and Ndurance outsoles, and come in two colours: a dark brown and green combination nicknamed “Beef & Broccoli,” and a grey, blue, and burgundy one that, according to Sneakernews, has been said to “reference the colours that wrapped MTA subway carts during the 1990s, an era in which train “bombing” (spray paint) was much more common among city youth.”

Both Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 993 sneakers can only be purchased via a draw, which closes on 9 November 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.

Balenciaga Runner in Multicolor Mesh

When: Available now

Where: Balenciaga

Price: S$1,590

If you couldn’t decide on a colour for your next Balenciaga Runners, this pair might solve the problem. The latest version of the chunky sneaker is its most colourful by far, and comes with a myriad of chrome hues splashed across its grey mesh body. The sneaker’s distressed white heel support and yellow heel clip is accompanied by rainbow stripes on the collar, a blue heel loop, orange tongue embroidery, and black “Runner” branding on the sides.

Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneaker

When: Available now

Where: Louis Vuitton

Price: S$1,740

If you needed a sneaker that screamed “go bold or go home,” look no further than these new Louis Vuitton babies.

Besides NIGO’s makeover for the highly-anticipated LV² collection, Louis Vuitton is also adding new colourways to the Trainer Sneaker, and to say that they’re all loud would be an understatement. In solid colours of blue, purple, green, and orange, the sneakers from the brand’s RTW collection are met with black laces and gel-inject outsoles. Each calf leather sneaker is said to take seven hours to stitch, and is complemented by matching Louis Vuitton Monogram Flowers on the outsoles.

Rick Owens x Veja Hiking Style

When: Available now

Where: Veja

Price: Approx. S$435.53

Rick Owens keeps Veja’s momentum going amongst the street style set with more sustainable sneaker drops, this time with the Performance Runner and the Hiking Style. While the former will only drop in December, the latter is out now, and has plenty of outdoor influences with a rugged sole unit that’s been made with Amazonian rubber and rice waste. Its midsole is also partially constructed from sugar cane.

The shoes — made with vegan and bio-based leather alternative — marry Owen’s grunge aesthetics with Veja’s eco-friendly sensibilities, making it the perfect shoe for those who want to do their part for the environment without sacrificing on style. The new kicks comes in three colorways: Black, Dust, and Honey.

size? x adidas Originals Trimm Star “The Lost Ones – Zissou”

When: Available now

Where: size?

Sneaker retailer size? continues its collaboration with adidas Originals this season with the release of this Trimm Star shoe, and if you haven’t yet guessed, it’s inspired by the footwear worn in Wes Anderson‘s 2004 film The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.

The near-exact replica sees a white base, blue heel detailing, and the signature Three Stripes on the side, the latter of which is alternated with “Oceanic Blue” and “Sky Blue” that contrasts brilliantly with the bright yellow laces. The shoe is finished with suede toe bumpers and gum soles. These sneakers — which were last released in 2017 in a limited edition of 100 — are destined to be collector’s items amongst sneaker and Wes Anderson fans.

Unfortunately, the only way you’ll get your hands on one is via a draw on size?.

Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 2 Low

When: 12 November 2021

Where: atmos

Price: Approx. S$ 321

The two streetwear powerhouses are back once again, this time not to transform the Dunks, but another equally iconic silhouette: the Air Jordan 2 Low.

Available in “Black/Blue” and “White/Red”, the sneakers see plenty of Off-White’s signature branding throughout, as well as that infamous zip-tie on the laces. What’s new though, is Michael Jordan’s signature on the lateral mid-panel of the shoes — a feature never before seen on Abloh’s works with the Jordan brand.

In referencing the silhouette’s 35th anniversary this year, the sneakers see soles that have a “pre-crumbled” effect — a faded black on the “Black/Blue” pair, and yellowed on the “White/Red” pair. Expect a capsule collection of clothes to accompany these shoes.

Undercover x Riding Equipment Research RER-114 Sneaker

When: Available now

Where: Research General Store, select retailers like Costs

Price: Approx. S$417

Undercover continues its penchant for successful collaborations this year by teaming up with Riding Equipment Research, a sub-label of General Research that’s helmed by Setsumasa Kobayashi.

Available in black or white, the calf leather sneaker is based on Undercover’s lace-up sneaker, recognisable by details such as the extended toecap and panels on the upper. The soles see Riding Equipment Research’s slogan, “Helter Skelter” in a contrasting monochromatic hue. Undercover’s branding can be seen on the printed insoles and blue marked heel tabs.