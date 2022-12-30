Air Jordan Sneakers: The most popular kicks for every sneakerhead to invest in

The sneaker community wasn’t developed in a day. It took decades and universal love and obsession of brands and people for all-things sneakers. However, what also significantly contributed to creating the sneaker culture that is today are the Air Jordan sneakers from the greatest collaboration of all times — Nike X Michael Jordan.
The label Air Jordan dates back to the mid-80s when the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan was playing for Chicago Bulls and signed a five-year deal with Nike after refusing the likes of Adidas and Converse. The first pair to debut from the line was the Air Jordan 1, showcasing the Nike Swoosh, a basketball with wings and the Jumpman logos. It was 1984 when MJ first stepped out in those shoes, laying the foundation for a line that would be making the most coveted and iconic sneakers in the future. The shoes soon garnered a global following, with everybody craving a pair, so much so that the first drop of the sneakers in 1985 instantly sold out.
Today, the Air Jordan line that enjoys a cult-like status boasts of at least three dozen models in countless colourways and styles under different collaborations; some of which have been limited editions. While some of them are iterations of the most classic silhouettes to date, others are fashioned in a super fresh design to keep the line as varied as possible. For instance, while the shoes Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG (Buy it for SGD 255 on Nike), have many reimagined iterations of the original to flaunt, the Nike Jordan System.23 (Buy it for SGD 150 on Nike) is an offbeat design to spur up your collection.
Air Jordans are the most sought-after sneakers that bring people from all walks of life together because of their shared love for them. And if you, too, have been meaning to invest in a pair of Air Jordan sneakers to crown your collection, our list of shortlisted designs is what you need to go through.
Check out the best Air Jordans that you can cop right now
(All Images Courtesy: Nike)
Jump To / Table of Contents
With an impeccable blend of class and comfort merged into a spirited colourway, the Air Jordan Retro Low Titan would spur up your sneaker collection in style. Made in collaboration with Filipino basketball collective, Titan, this pair is a stunning take on the AJ2. It is crafted in premium suede, crisp leather, speckled midsole and textured corduroy with original artwork serving as icing on the cake.
Bringing back the shoe that Michael Jordan wore during the 1997-1998 season is the Nike Air Jordan 13 Retro. Complete with classic detailing such as the holographic eye, sculpted midsole and quilted overlay, these shoes are a great pick. The upper of these sneakers are crafted with genuine leather and textile materials, while the rubber outsole pods are designed strategically to enhance flexibility and traction. Like other Jordan shoes, these also feature a Phylon midsole with Zoom Air cushioning.
3 /9
Jordan One Take 4 PF is inspired by Russell Westbrook’s latest signature pair of shoes. With the outsole wrapping up nearly to the midsole, the pair offers great traction, stability and control. The Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot ensures optimum comfort while the lock loop provides more security on the court. Not to forget the stunning black and white colourway topped with metallic gold accents and Jumpman logo adding just the right touch of opulence to the design.
And it’s time to step out in style and comfort with the Nike Jordan System.23, a pair that redefines cool in a quirky way. This stretch-woven bootie is like wearing a structured, heavy-duty sock that’s made on a thin rubber sole. It hugs your foot with padding and warmth for indoor slipper vibes. This slip-on pair features a lightweight shell design composed of durable foam with indentations on the outsole for better grip, ventilation holes for freshness and a thick foam tread. You can also wear just the outside shell (without the bootie) since it comes with an extra insole to let you do so with utmost comfort and grip.
If you love low tops, then these Nike Jordan sneakers that are an impressive mix of fine craft and high-tech features should be your go-to. The lightweight and comfortable upper of the shoe is designed with a durable suede and airy Ripstop with seamless interiors to prevent abrasions. Additionally, the rubber outsole delivers ample traction.
An iconic in the sneaker culture that has been revamped and remastered time and again, the classic Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG had to be on the list. While the classic encapsulated Air-Sole unit keeps the comfort in check with the lightweight cushioning, the rubber cupsole provides extra traction. Signature detailing like the wings logo on sides, Nike Air tongue label and the perforated toe have been retained whereas, the sophisticated colourway lends an understated class to the design.
Designed to be both comfortable and stylish, this pair of AJ5 has been released as part of DJ Khaled’s We The Best collection. Curated in a pretty pastel colourway and plush quilted liner, the design also retains original details like the lace toggles and a spiky midsole. The ‘We The Best’ Logo next to Nike Air logo further adds a distinctive edge to the pair along with the ‘Keep Going’ message stitched onto the underside of the tongue.
Air Jordan 7 Retro is a pair that’s inspired by the shoes that Michael Jordan originally wore during the 1992 season and summer of basketball. These Air Jordan sneakers have an encapsulated Air-Sole unit and foam in the midsole to provide lightweight cushioning. The upper is made in black and neutral olive tones with contrasting cherrywood red and chutney-coloured accents. The embroidered Jumpman logo and iconic branding enhances the look of this pair by multifold.
9 /9
Taking cues from its predecessors is this next generation basketball shoe that comes with a lightweight cushioning and cloud-like heel support. Fashioned in genuine leather, synthetic leather and polyester, the shoe has a rubber outsole with a visible Air Max unit to provide comfort beneath the heels. Additionally, the six futuristic waves of tread on the outsole deliver multi-surface traction.