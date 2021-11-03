Air Max 1 x Patta Aqua Noise, New Balance x Staud, and other sneaker drops this week

If you’re still reeling from the Nike x Sacai x Undercover LDWaffle drop last week, we don’t blame you.

But things in the sneaker world move fast, and there’s a new crop of kicks waiting to be bought this week. Independent Black-owned business Patta, for one, has continued its partnership with Nike, this time rendering the wavy design on the Air Max 1 a cool shade of blue.

Other collabs worth noting include Korea-based label thisisneverthat with Converse, A-Cold-Wall* with fellow British label Dr Martens, and New Balance with LA-based Staud.

Below, the new sneakers that are on our radar this week:

Air Max 1 x Patta Aqua Noise

When: 4 November 2021

Shop: SNKRS, Dover Street Market Singapore, and DSMS E-Flash at 11am SGT

Price: S$229

The next collaboration with Patta comes in a fresh colourway which both brands have dubbed “Aqua Noise”. The teal hue takes over the wavy motifs that’s now synonymous with the Amsterdam-based brand, and is met by tonal grey accents on the uppers. Expect Patta branding on the tongue label, as well as a matching grey mini Swoosh on the mudguard for good measure.

thisisneverthat x Converse Chuck 70 Hi and One Star

When: 4 November 2021

Shop: Converse

Price: US$110 (approx. S$148)

Korea-based label thisisneverthat is no stranger to collaborations, having worked with brands like Crocs, New Balance, and Hoka One One, so this partnership comes naturally for them. This time, they’ve taken over two other icons: Converse’s Chuck 70 Hi and One Star. The former sees off-white suede uppers with pre-aged midsoles to achieve a well-worn, vintage look, while the latter combines dark navy nubuck uppers with black midsoles that are treated with intentional scuff marks.

A-COLD-WALL* x Dr. Martens 1461 Work Shoe

When: 4 November 2021 (on ACW) and 6 November 2021 (on Dr. Martens)

Shop: A-COLD-WALL* and Dr. Martens



Price: US$230 (approx. S$. )

A-Cold-Wall* and Dr. Martens revisit the iconic 1461 shoes again for their third collaboration, this time ditching the previous “Graphite” colourway for smooth black leather instead. Instead of a zippered closure, this one has traditional laces, with “ACW” branding dotted throughout, most noticeably on the side of the shoes in white. The soles are an icy shade of bluish grey, and are complemented by metallic silver bolts on the mid-foot and around the heels to complete the industrial-inspired aesthetic.

New Balance x Staud 574 and 57/40

When: Available now

Shop: New Balance Paragon, Bugis Junction, and Suntec City; online

Price: S$169 (574) and S$209 (57/40)

Now in its fourth collaboration with New Balance, Staud draws inspiration from the tagline “Classic Then, Classic Now” to create two sneakers, both influenced by ’80s workout videos and historic moments in sports.

Both sneakers see a splash of vibrant colours throughout; on the 574, the base is light grey suede while the 57/40 is constructed with a white mesh material with see-through panels. Expect gum soles on both for a retro finish.