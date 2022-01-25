How to recreate Euphoria star Alexa Demie’s best outfits

There is a new It-girl on the rise, and her name is Alexa Demie.

You probably know her from the hit HBO series Euphoria, where she plays Maddy Perez, a high-schooler with a penchant for pretty clothes and glittering makeup looks. With a wardrobe the epitomises the striking 2000s fashion trends that Gen Z loves, it’s no wonder that Maddy has become something of a style icon in the last couple of years.

But Alexa’s off-screen outfits are just as worthy of a mention, as we have seen from her recent outings with fellow It-girls Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. The actress may be a big fan of ’90s fashion, but she has channelled everything from Old Hollywood glamour to Y2K party chic in her street style. Whether she’s flaunting a vintage Louis Vuitton handbag or working a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble, Alexa Demie makes it clear that she knows what she’s doing.

Below, wake a look at some of her best outfits over the years, both on-screen and off-screen, and show you how you can recreate them easily.

Bodied in Balenciaga

Alexa wore three custom Balenciaga looks for the Euphoria premiere earlier this year (Kim Kardashian would certainly approve), but it’s this neon green ensemble that stood out that night. Literally. The velvet bodysuit we’ve picked has a similar sheen to Alexa’s, while Balenciaga’s new Essex boots are sculpted to follow the lines of your legs. Make sure to finish your look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The little black cutout dress

Like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, Euphoria‘s Maddy Perez is big on cutouts. (Who can forget the iconic purple co-ord she wore to the carnival in the first season?) We bet she’d be a fan of buzzy fashion designer Nensi Dojaka, whose cutout dresses are made with sensual layers of sheer fabrics that create unexpected shapes, like the one below. And you can’t tell, but here, Maddy’s strappy Amina Muaddi sandals add a dose of bling and colour with their rainbow crystals. That’s one way to remix the classic LBD look.

(Photo credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Y2K party chic

While Alexa cites the ’90s as her biggest style inspiration, both her and Maddy’s outfits are constantly nodding to the 2000s — like this look she wore alongside model Bella Hadid. It has all the hallmarks a Y2K outfit, from the denim and leopard print to the designer monogram and those barely-there sandals. Below, we’ve saved you the trouble of hunting down that vintage Louis Vuitton denim handbag, too.

(Photo credit: Backgrid/GIO)

Impressive prints

At events, Alexa knows how to steal the spotlight with a printed dress. Here, she wears one by Tommy Hilfiger made in collaboration with her Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. Its thigh-high slit also gave her the opportunity to flaunt her beautiful burgundy leather boots, creating an outfit that is refreshingly more grown-up than her on-screen ensembles.

(Photo credit: Tommy Hilfiger)

Pastel perfect

In Euphoria, Maddy takes tonal dressing to another level. Pastels like light blue and lavender, straight out of the Soft Girl Aesthetic handbook, are a big part of her wardrobe (and her make-up). You’ll often find them on her staples pieces like cardigans and miniskirts. This outfit from the first season of the HBO series told us everything we needed to know about Maddy’s feminine style, and it’s pretty easy to pull off too.

(Photo credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

The sparkling prom dress

One of Maddy’s most memorable looks on Euphoria is her prom outfit, composed of a glittering chainmail halterneck top, a matching skirt, and a feather-trimmed shrug. It was deliciously glamorous and unlike anything we have seen in any other fictional proms (or real ones, for that matter). The look was custom-made, but you can easily put together a similar outfit for your next party with our picks below.

(Photo credit: HBO)

Header photo credit: Cameron McCool