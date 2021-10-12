What dreams will Sarah Burton conjure for her next Alexander McQueen fashion show?

The British designer has chosen to bring the luxury fashion brand back to London for Spring/Summer 2022, after spending past seasons showcasing collections at Paris Fashion Week. And while its Fall/Winter 2021 collection was unveiled through a captivating lookbook shot by Paolo Roversi, this time around Alexander McQueen will be returning to the runway.

The teasers on the brand’s Instagram reveal the upcoming collection’s key inspiration: the big, blue sky. Last season’s dresses were adorned by blown-up photographs of anemone blooms, which Burton admired for their fragility as well as their strength. This time, though, we will find “the airiness of clouds printed on taffeta and faille,” as described in a recent interview with the designer. The cloudbursts are as much a reflection of her newfound appreciation of lightness as they are an echo of the late Lee McQueen’s bleached denim creations in the F/W 1996 Dante collection.

Words can only do so much to describe Burton’s beautiful creations, which is why we recommend tuning in to watch the Alexander McQueen S/S 2022 fashion show today, 12 October, at 8.00pm (Singapore time) to witness them for yourself.

Header photo credit: Alexander McQueen