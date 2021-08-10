Palace and adidas Originals aren’t strangers to collaborating with each other, and have explored everything from tennis, golf, and football.

This season, the two take the adrenaline down a notch with a capsule drop that celebrates the peaceful and tranquil world of yoga, taichi, and everything in between.

Named “PALASTE”, the wellness-centric collection is a godsend for both streetwear bros who’ve always wanted to sport yoga wear without feeling embarrassed, and closet hippies who want to sport head-to-toe tie-dye without also, feeling embarrassed.

Launched alongside Palace’s second Fall delivery later this week, PALASTE will see streetwear usuals like hoodies, sweatpants, bucket hats, and pool slides, alongside other relaxing essentials like towelling shorts, bath robes and even a yoga mat with the capsule’s yin and yang graphics. Each feature motifs synonymous with Palace and adidas Originals.

Colours range the whole spectrum from monochromatic to full-on rainbow tie-dye, so expect to find something that’ll put you in the right mindframe for your peace-seeking endeavours.

The full Palace x adidas Originals PALASTE capsule is set to drop on 13 August 2021 in the U.K. and U.S. via the brand’s webstore, while a 14 August drop is set to follow in Japan both in-store and online, as well as via the Palace WeChat channel. If you’re looking to shop the drop from Singapore, we recommend using a shipping service.