Supreme just unveiled its wildest accessory yet for Spring Summer 2022
15 Feb 2022 03:56 PM

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Sure, Supreme has a seasonal collection of sweatshirts, tees, and camp caps that sell out faster than you can refresh your site, but if there’s one category that has the attention of serious collectors, it’s the accessories.

 

Predictably, they’re all quite wild. For Spring/Summer 2022, Supreme’s dropped a series of accessories that have been created in collaboration with the most bizarre assortment of brands.

For those who prefer to flex big, there’s an Airstream and Wilderness Systems Aspire 105 Kayak and Paddle. The former is an actual 22-foot trailer that comes littered with red “Supreme” logos and a giant red awning. Inside, expect more Supreme-branded details in the same scarlet hue. The kayak (pictured below) is equally bold, with black and lime green versions that sport flame details and less-than-subtle branding.

Supreme x Bang & Olufsen Explore Portable Speaker

For the quintessential hypebeast-approved home, things you’ll want to look out for include the Anonima Castelli Pila Chairs, the ultra-durable Rhino Trunks, and the Poggi Ugo terracotta planters that have been embossed with Supreme’s logo. There’s a set of three Jules Pans Pillows up for grabs too, as well as a mirror by Meissen Manufactor, the oldest porcelain manufactory in Europe. 

Other fun releases include Bang & Olufsen Explore Portable Speakers, ChapSticks, SpryaTwo water blasters, an Umbro soccer ball, and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Expect Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2022 accessories collection to drop weekly starting from 17 February, and in Japan on 19 February. Scroll down for a look at some of the best accessories this season.

Supreme x Wilderness Systems Aspire 105 Kayak & Paddle
Supreme x Rhino Trunk
Supreme x Meissen Porcelain Mirror
Supreme x Bang & Olufsen Explore Portable Speaker
Supreme x Poggi Ugo Planters
Supreme x Anonima Castelli Plia Chair
Supreme x Jules Pansu Pillows
Supreme x IPA Porcellane Aosta Espresso Set

 

Supreme x Umbro Soccer Ball
Supreme x SpyraTwo Water Blaster

Supreme x Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

Find out more here.

Homeware Accessories Supreme streetwear spring summer 2022
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
