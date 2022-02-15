Supreme just unveiled its wildest accessory yet for Spring Summer 2022

Sure, Supreme has a seasonal collection of sweatshirts, tees, and camp caps that sell out faster than you can refresh your site, but if there’s one category that has the attention of serious collectors, it’s the accessories.

Predictably, they’re all quite wild. For Spring/Summer 2022, Supreme’s dropped a series of accessories that have been created in collaboration with the most bizarre assortment of brands.

For those who prefer to flex big, there’s an Airstream and Wilderness Systems Aspire 105 Kayak and Paddle. The former is an actual 22-foot trailer that comes littered with red “Supreme” logos and a giant red awning. Inside, expect more Supreme-branded details in the same scarlet hue. The kayak (pictured below) is equally bold, with black and lime green versions that sport flame details and less-than-subtle branding.

For the quintessential hypebeast-approved home, things you’ll want to look out for include the Anonima Castelli Pila Chairs, the ultra-durable Rhino Trunks, and the Poggi Ugo terracotta planters that have been embossed with Supreme’s logo. There’s a set of three Jules Pans Pillows up for grabs too, as well as a mirror by Meissen Manufactor, the oldest porcelain manufactory in Europe.

Other fun releases include Bang & Olufsen Explore Portable Speakers, ChapSticks, SpryaTwo water blasters, an Umbro soccer ball, and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Expect Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2022 accessories collection to drop weekly starting from 17 February, and in Japan on 19 February. Scroll down for a look at some of the best accessories this season.

