What to expect from the Uniqlo x KAWS 2023 “What Party” special collaboration

Missed out on Uniqlo and KAWS’s previous collab “KAWS: SUMMER” back in 2019? Or wishing for another partnership between the two big names? We have good news: Both parties will reunite in 2023 with a special collaboration titled “What Party”.

Come Friday, 8 September, Uniqlo will simultaneously launch a definitive book on KAWS, and a new UT T-shirt collaboration collection with the renowned contemporary artist. Notably, this art book is launched exclusively with UNIQLO and premier global book publisher Phaidon.

Uniqlo x KAWS 2023 “What Party” Details: Prices, Products, and more

The 2023 iteration of Uniqlo x KAWS “What Party” UT T-shirt special collection will feature three t-shirts (SGD19.90 each) and two sweatshirt unisex designs (SGD39.90 each) for adults. The little ones are not left out as there are also three t-shirts (SGD14.90 each) and two sweatshirt designs (SGD29.90 each) designed for them. Meanwhile, the collectible KAWS art book will be priced at SGD79.90. All pieces will spotlight KAWS’ iconic COMPANION and BFF characters (the latter in bright pink), the cover of the new book, as well as the artist’s iconic XX motif.

Collectors, take note. UNIQLO will also offer a range of limited-edition gifts like a shoulder bag and stickers for customers purchasing both the art book and this UT collection, while stocks last. In addition, UNIQLO’s Orchard Central Global Flagship storefront will be given a wrapped facelift with designs featuring the iconic KAWS characters.

Brian Donnelly, the artist known professionally as KAWS, said about these upcoming releases, “I’m pleased to be exclusively launching my new Phaidon Contemporary Artist Series book with my long time partner UNIQLO. To celebrate the occasion, I designed a small capsule collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts that will be available for a limited time. I hope you enjoy the collection!”

KAWS’ “What Party” titular exhibition also previously toured the world in 2021 showcasing the artist’s signature works. Many famed animated icons like The Simpsons’ characters were replaced with ‘X’ eyes and large KAWS archetypal character sculptures filled the exhibition too.

Currently, the American artist’s ongoing global travelling exhibition “KAWS:HOLIDAY” is located at Prambanan temple in Indonesia. The draw of this exhibition is a massive KAWS character inflatable being placed in unexpected locations like UNESCO heritage sites. This stop in Indonesia featured the “Accomplice” character given the inflatable treatment for the first time. It will be up till 31 August 2023.

The Uniqlo x KAWS 2023 “What Party” special collaboration will be available at all Uniqlo Singapore stores and online on September 8.

(All images credit: Uniqlo)