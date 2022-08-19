& Other Stories opens its first Southeast Asian boutique at ION Orchard

Mention that you’re going to London, and chances are someone will ask you to swing by a store called & Other Stories to pick up something for them. If you’re one of those who’ve become personal shoppers at this label for friends and family, you can finally tell them to do their own shopping. Yes, in Singapore.

After conquering Asian markets such as South Korea, & Other Stories has finally dabbled in the Southeast Asian market by opening its first boutique in Singapore. Located at ION Orchard, the store will finally bring designs from their three ateliers in Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles to local shores. The beautifully curated space will offer the brand’s latest fashion collections and beauty products, alongside its online shop on Zalora.

“We are so delighted to finally be able to bring our stories to Singapore, as well as Malaysia and the Philippines via Zalora. It’s been heartening to receive such positive reception to the brand from the local audience, and we cannot wait to bring even more stories and inspiration to Southeast Asia with the opening of our second Singapore store in 2023,” says Lina Söderqvist, Managing Director, & Other Stories.

To celebrate this milestone and to immerse customers into the realms of fashion, art, textiles, and craftsmanship, local visual artist Ginette Chittick will kick off the brand’s in-store residency collaboration with a live art demonstration on 20 August, from 3 – 5pm, spinning yard from self-harvested kapok cotton fibre and latch-hooking. Visit this weekend, and you’ll also be able to immortalise the moment at the beautiful flower-filled photo wall, with digital and print-outs from the photo booth to bring home.

Shop & Other Stories at ION Orchard, #03-24; +65 6992 2800