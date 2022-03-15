All the best looks from the BAFTA Awards 2022, from Lady Gaga to Millie Bobby Brown

Lifestyle Asia
15 Mar 2022 03:56 PM

Divya Jain
After last year’s combination (of physical and virtual) ceremony, BAFTA Awards returned in full glory with stars in attendance dressed in their best. Held on 13 March at London’s Royal Albert Hall, 2022’s ceremony was a glittery affair.

While The Power of the Dog earned the top honour of Best Film, along with Best Director for Jane Campion, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune took home trophies for five categories.

Many A-listers, including Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Daniel Kaluuya, Salma Hayek and Sebastian Stan, served some of the best looks that turned heads at the BAFTA Awards 2022. Black was a choice for many but stars like Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley and West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose brightened the red carpet with their colourful outfits.

Here’s our round-up of the best looks from BAFTA Awards 2022:

Emma Watson in a tulle dress

Emma Watson BAFTA Awards 2022 best looks
Image credit: Tolga Akmen/AFP

Lady Gaga in in Ralph Lauren gown and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Lady Gaga BAFTA Awards 2022 best looks
Image credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton

Millie Bobby Brown BAFTA Awards 2022 best looks
She made red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. (Image credit: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram)

Ariana DeBose in Oscar de la Renta

Ariana DeBose
Image credit: Ariana DeBose/Instagram

Simone Ashley in Valentino

Simone Ashley
Image credit: Simone Ashley/Instagram

Lashana Lynch in Prada

Lashana Lynch in Prada
Image credit: Lashana Lynch/Instagram

Rachel Zegler in Vivienne Westwood gown paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels

BAFTA Awards best looks: Rachel Zegler
Image credit: Rachel Zegler/Instagram

Rebel Wilson in Giambattista Valli matched with Bulgari jewellery

Rebel Wilson BAFTA Awards 2022 best looks
She hosted the 2022 ceremoney. (Image credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram)

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci, accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Daisy Edgar-Jones BAFTA Awards best looks
Image credit: Daisy Edgar-Jones/Instagram

Caitriona Balfe in Giorgio Armani Privé

BAFTA Awards best looks: Caitriona Balfe
Image credit: Caitriona Balfe/Instagram

Alana Haim in custom Louis Vuitton

Bafta Awards best looks: Alana Haim
Image credit: Alana Haim/Instagram

(Hero and featured image credit: Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images)

Divya Jain
