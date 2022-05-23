Lifestyle Asia
Balenciaga x adidas: Where and how to shop the collaboration
23 May 2022

Balenciaga x adidas: Where and how to shop the collaboration

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Balenciaga x adidas: Where and how to shop the collaboration
Balenciaga x adidas: Where and how to shop the collaboration

The long-rumoured Balenciaga x adidas collaboration was unveiled at the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York.

Three cheers for the three stripes: Fresh off of building hype for the adidas x Gucci collab dropping this June, the rumours and leaks around another collaboration — this time with Balenciaga — turned out to be true.

Creative director Demna Gvasalia unveiled the linkup between the two brands at the house’s Spring 2023 runway presentation in New York. The show took place on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, featuring models in full-face gimp masks and fits with adidas’ iconic “Trefoil” and “Three Stripe” logos displaying the luxury fashion house’s name emblazoned beneath.

The hype is real:

The collection offers a sporty, footballer vibe, complete with tracksuits, jerseys, hoodies and more. Balenciaga’s Triple-S and Speed Trainers get a proper three stripes overhaul, coming in black, white and a vibrant shade of blue. And yes, there’s a full-coverage face mask.

Where can you shop the Balenciaga x adidas collab?

The full collaboration is now available on Balenciaga’s website here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Balenciaga)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
