Balenciaga goes retrofuturistic with digital models for its Summer 2022 campaign

From a video game-inspired lookbook and a collaboration with Fortnite, to a partnership with Charbit, it doesn’t look like Balenciaga’s relationship with the metaverse is ending any time soon.

For the French fashion house’s Summer 2022 campaign, Demna Gvasalia continues to push the boundaries of fashion and tech with a computer-rendered version of the “Red Carpet” presentation unveiled last year.

This virtual reality rendition sees pixelated 3D avatars wearing the brand’s latest season of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, which include bags like the XX, Hourglass, and Triplet, as well as the unmistakable, ultra-chunky HardCrocs sandals.

If the avatars look vaguely familiar, it’s because they’re modelled after models Tommy Blue, Eugenie Bondurant, Marie-Agnès Diene, Abdou Diop, Zinedine El Ouazzani, Gwen Lu, Aki Nummela, Anania Orgeas, Hansi Schmidt, Minttu Vesala, and Inti Wang, who posed in front of the red backdrop for Paris-based artist Claudia Maté to work her interactive 3D and game design magic for Balenciaga.

Balenciaga’s Summer 2022 collection is now available at all bouquets islandwide. Scroll down for a closer look at the campaign.