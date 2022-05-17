Balenciaga’s Paris trainers are for those who like their sneakers extra dirty

Some people like their shoes brand-spankin’-new, but if you’re one of those who only wear sneakers that look like they’ve walked the earth 10 times over, then Balenciaga’s Paris sneakers are for you.

The latest to join the brand’s growing footwear range is Demna Gvasalia-designed, and is a stark deviation to the other pairs already in the line-up. That’s because unlike the sculptural, chunky sneakers — think Triple S and Runner — that have become staples amongst the street style set, the Paris looks almost like a good ol’ pair of regular sneakers — save for a few good details.

Available in both high-top and slip-on mule styles, the Balenciaga Paris sneaker comes in three colours at launch: red and black for the high and lows, and an additional white that’s only available in a high-top. All versions see frayed detailing and scratches on the heel, as well as intentionally stained sidewalls.

The red High Top version sees a more obvious washed out effect on its canvas, with the same branding on the toe and a vulcanised sole unit. A Balenciaga-branded tan rubber outsole completes the look for all versions.

If you’re up for the completely wrecked look, however, Balenciaga has dropped two limited edition iterations in black and white (we use this loosely) that go all out with intense distressing and tears throughout its upper, as well as ‘Balenciaga’ scribbled across the same sidewall. Ink leak details, worn laces, and an even more scratched up heel accompany these S$2,590 pairs. At least you won’t have to be precious about your new sneakers with this one.

Balenciaga’s Paris trainers are available in stores and on the e-store here, and retail at S$895 for the High Tops, and S$725 for the Mules.

Scroll down for a look at the rest of the trainers in this collection: