See every look worn in the Balenciaga x The Simpsons episode at Paris Fashion Week

It’s the last thing anyone would expect at Paris Fashion Week, so naturally, Balenciaga collaborated with The Simpsons.

Yes, the American satirical cartoon series that follows yellow-hued characters Homer and Marge Simpson, and the rest of their family in the fictional city of Springfield. All those characters appeared in a special episode that was aired at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where Balenciaga held its Spring/Summer 2022 red-carpet-slash-fashion-show amidst celebrities including Cardi B, Isabelle Huppert, Naomi Campbell and Elliot Page (who modelled the new Balenciaga x Crocs shoes).

“I’ve always loved The Simpsons, for its whole tongue-in-cheek nature and the slightly romantic-naive side to it,” said creative director Demna Gvasalia, who approached the producers of the TV series for a collaboration. It turns out they were fans of Gvasalia’s work: “They saw the blue show — the Parliament one — and liked it.”

And so it came to be that the beloved characters of The Simpsons modelled Gvasalia’s iconic creations on a runway show in Balenciaga’s special episode. It included cartoon depictions of Gvasalia himself, and on the front row, you could spot cartoon versions of Vogue’s Anna Wintour, as well as Balenciaga fans Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Below, take a look at the real-life Balenciaga looks that were faithfully recreated in the episode.

BFRND in Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2021

Demna Gvasalia’s husband BFRND, who frequently scores Balenciaga’s runway shows, made a cameo wearing ripped jeans and medieval-style boots that also featured in the video-game-inspired Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Moe Szyslak in Balenciaga S/S 2017 menswear

This oversized coat was originally an unfinished creation by the legendary couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga. Gvasalia took it upon himself to complete the garment, and presented it as the opening look for Balenciaga’s S/S 2017 menswear show.

Patty Bouvier in Balenciaga F/W 2016

Between the crystal-studded top, the cornflower blue pumps and the bright red puffer jacket, this runway look was bound to be immortalised — and now it has been on, Marge Simpson’s chain-smoking sister Patty.

Selma Bouvier in Balenciaga F/W 2018

Patty’s twin, Selma, sported another Gvasalia signature: a chic black coat with defined hips, as a nod to Balenciaga founder’s sculptural creations. The look was completed with those knee-high, skin-tight Balenciaga boots that are loved by Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more.

Homer Simpson in Balenciaga S/S 2020

To accommodate his belly, Homer was styled in another notable red puffer jacket — this time the oversized one from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Lisa Simpson in Balenciaga Resort 2022

Lisa Simpson took to the runway in this red ballroom gown that we last saw on the Met Gala red carpet, worn by the French actress Isabelle Huppert.

Marge Simpson in Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2020

Marge stole the show in a look from “the blue show” — that is, the Balenciaga fashion show held in faux parliament room in blue. This was the show where Gvasalia first presented his ballgowns, as a precursor to his first haute couture collection that would arrive a few seasons later.

Sherri and Terri in Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2020

Another key look from that same collection is the black velvet ballgown that closed the show. The red version was recently worn by actress Tilda Swinton in Pedro Almodóvar’s new short film, La Voz Humana.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in custom Balenciaga

They may be divorced, but Kim and Kanye did end up side by side in custom Balenciaga looks. Kanye wore a helmet, Balenciaga boots, and all-black gear that completely covered him — much like his look at the French brand’s haute couture show earlier this year. Kim’s look, meanwhile, was the red version of her kinky Met Gala look.

Bonus: Anna Wintour in Alexander McQueen Resort 2018

Anna Wintour sat on the front row in a floral frock much like the one she wore to the recent Met Gala that she hosted. This one, apparently, comes from Alexander McQueen.

Header photo credit: Balenciaga