Balenciaga drops its Valentine’s Day 2022 capsule collection

Balenciaga, the fashion brand that’s on pretty much everyone’s wishlists, has finally launched its Valentine’s Day 2022 capsule collection.

This year, the French luxury label offers a myriad of romantic gift ideas for both men and women, including ready-to-wear, lingerie, jewellery, sneakers and of course, handbags.

For the casual dresser, you can get them one of Balenciaga’s new hoodies and T-shirts for the occasion, which are tie-dyed in a heart-shaped pattern in bold colours like pink and red. The tops, emblazoned with the slogan “Would You Be My Valentine”, are definitely a stylish way to ask your loved one out for a date this February 14.

Your sneakerhead boyfriend, meanwhile, can step out in the new red and white Track sneakers. And if the lady loves her lingerie, the mesh bra and briefs set in bright red are sure to be a welcome surprise.

The gifts that are sure to be snapped up pretty quickly, though, are the bags. Balenciaga has unveiled limited-edition versions of the Hourglass handbag and the trendy Le Cagole bag in striking heart prints, florals, as well as elegant shades of red. Balenciaga ambassador Kim Kardashian would certainly approve.

Where to buy the Balenciaga Valentine’s Day 2022 collection in Singapore

The limited-edition collection is now available in Balenciaga stores at Paragon and Marina Bay Sands. Alternatively, you can shop for gifts for your partner online through the brand’s official website. Be sure to complement the presents with an unforgettable Valentine’s Day date, or a romantic staycation experience.

All photos courtesy of Balenciaga.