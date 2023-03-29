Bape x Adidas Campus 80 sneakers: Launch date, design details, and price

BAPE is celebrating two major anniversaries this year: its 30th birthday, and its longstanding partnership with Adidas Originals, now in its 20th year since the first launch of the “Super Ape Star” back in 2003.

In honour of the occasion, BAPE and adidas Originals have come together once more for a series of five unique collections that will drop over the course of the year. The labels have prepared a series of timeless looks inspired by their respective archives. Expect signature silhouettes from the Three Stripes with BAPE details and graphics, which will surely generate just as much buzz as their first collaboration did.

The celebration kicks off with a new spin on the Campus 80s sneaker. The BAPE STA™ appliqué here replaces the stripes on one side of the shoe, a detail that’s matched by other co-branded touches such as gold heel patches and gold lace jewels to complete the look.

The navy-hued Bape x Adidas Originals Campus 80 sneakers will be released on 1 April 2023 at adidas.com, bape.com, and at select stockists. Of course, more events and collaborative drops between the two will follow in the months ahead.

Check out the details of the BAPE x adidas Originals Campus 80 sneakers below:

(All images c/o of adidas Originals)