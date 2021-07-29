Remember the sexy robots that stole the show at Dior’s Pre-Fall 2019 presention?

It’s hard to forget, and it seems like the fashion world isn’t quite done with Hajime Sorayama just yet.

Fresh from the collaboration with Coach, fellow Japanese design stalwart Nigo and his brand BAPE are looking to the hyperreal Japanese artist to bring his unique vision of the future to Japanese streetwear. The result is a BAPE X Hajime Sorayama collaboration that consists of apparel, Be@rBricks, and a striking BAPE STA shoe, all of which will no doubt be flipped on StockX for more than double after.

Because BAPE is delivering the apparel portion of the drop, expect familiar silhouettes like monochrome tees, a metallic silver tote, and a grey coaches jacket to make the collection. All of them expertly combine details like Sorayama’s metallic fonts, BAPE’s camo print, and the recognisable shark face.

The Be@rBricks come in three sizes — 100%, 400%, and 1,000% — and in either reflective gold or silver just like Sorayama’s futuristic harem. They’ll also be finished with robotic linework that recall both brands’ camo and robotic details, with shark faces to reiterate the Medicom Toy’s collaborative effort.

The bespoke BAPE STA, though, is the real star of the show here. In true Sorayama style, it’s rendered in flashy silver atop a pale translucent sole, and finished with a matching lace cover with BAPE camo detailing. The same details are carried over to the STA logos on the side panels.

Can’t get enough of the artist? Match this new drop with Sorayama’s recent collab with Casetify for a head-to-toe look.

The BAPE x Hajime Sorayama collaboration will drop 31 July 2021 on BAPE’s web store and shops.