Holiday in Bali? Here are the beach style essentials to pack
22 Feb 2022 06:18 PM

Holiday in Bali? Here are the beach style essentials to pack

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
The sun, sand and sea is finally within reach as more countries open up to travel.

Whether you’re gearing up for a beach vacation or a stay at a tropical island resort, you’ll want to look your best. Luckily, celebrities like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid have already had their adventures out in the sun and their Instagrams now serve as beach style inspiration to nail that carefree, I’m-on-vacation look.

This holiday is also a great time to embrace the idea of joyful dressing; instead of relying on beach style staples, why not inject some colour, a little shine, or even some trendy cutouts into your vacation wardrobe?  From statement swimsuits to sculptural gold jewellery, we show you plenty of ways to dress up for a day out in the sun — without crowding your luggage.

Header photo credit, from left to right: @haileybieber / Instagram; @dualipa / Instagram; Backgrid

 

8 beach style essentials to pack for your next tropical vacation

Louisa Ballou Half Moon cut-out swimsuit

1 /8

Louisa Ballou Half Moon cut-out swimsuit

A one-piece swimsuit that toes the line between bikini and bodysuit? Brilliant, and that’s what you’ll look like when you wear it out this summer. This particular style stands out with its ring detail, tropical graphic print (very Bali), and an alluring cutout that’s very on trend.

Louisa Ballou Half Moon cut-out swimsuit
Price
S$491
Price
S$491
Shop here
Dior EverDior SU oversized sunglasses

2 /8

Dior EverDior SU oversized sunglasses

Keep the sun out of your eyes without sacrificing your rose-tinted perspective with these Dior sunnies. The lightweight metal frame are stylishly grooved and coated in lacquer, and those pink lenses are sure to cast a flattering shadow across your face.

Dior EverDior SU oversized sunglasses
Price
S$545
Price
S$545
Shop here
Zimmermann crochet raffia bucket hat

3 /8

Zimmermann crochet raffia bucket hat

It’s time to bust out your bucket hat collection, especially if includes a summery style like this Zimmermann hat. Featuring crochet and tiered raffia fringes, the accessory adds texture that will complement your beach waves.

Zimmermann crochet raffia bucket hat
Price
S$622
Price
S$622
Shop here
Alighieri The Refrain of the Night 24kt gold-plated earrings

4 /8

Alighieri The Refrain of the Night 24kt gold-plated earrings

Out in the sun is the best place to flaunt some gold jewellery. With a sculptural form reminiscent of corals, these handcrafted Alighieri earrings will look radiant against your soaked tresses and tanned skin.

Alighieri The Refrain of the Night 24kt gold-plated earrings
Price
S$495
Price
S$495
Shop here
Valentino Garavani Optical logo woven tote bag

5 /8

Valentino Garavani Optical logo woven tote bag

You’re finally on vacation, so why not let your bag of choice reflect your mood? This lightweight raffia tote comes in a rainbow stripe pattern that will stand out against the sea of basket bags that you’ll encounter at the beach. And if your hands are full, carry the bag around with its Rockstud-embellished shoulder strap instead.

Valentino Garavani Optical logo woven tote bag
Price
S$3,127
Price
S$3,127
Shop here
Odeeh camo-collar long-sleeve shirt

6 /8

Odeeh camo-collar long-sleeve shirt

Recreate that iconic Peter Lindbergh beach photoshoot and shield yourself from the sun with a classic white shirt. This piece is boxy and cut from cotton, so you’ll get plenty of breeze as you cool down from your swim.

Odeeh camo-collar long-sleeve shirt
Price
S$569
Price
S$569
Shop here
Jacquemus Saudade draped asymmetric dress

7 /8

Jacquemus Saudade draped asymmetric dress

If anyone can create the perfect dress to wear by the seaside, it’s Jacquemus. The French label’s Saudade mini dress features drapes and a satin finish that will inject some glamour into your beach look. Be sure to pair with a black bikini underneath.

Jacquemus Saudade draped asymmetric dress
Price
S$879
Price
S$879
Shop here
Reiss 'Kali' open-toe suede-leather wedges

8 /8

Reiss 'Kali' open-toe suede-leather wedges

Keep your designer slides and espadrilles at home. This holiday, you’re stepping out in style with these Reiss wedges. Their insoles are made from buttery-soft suede that will feel as comfortable as the sand under your toes, while the shoes’ open-toe design will let you show off your colourful pedicure. The shoes are also versatile enough to wear in the evening when you hit the beach bar.

Reiss 'Kali' open-toe suede-leather wedges
Price
S$270
Price
S$270
Shop here
Shopping Jacquemus beach vacation beach style
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery

