Your guide to the Nike Air Max 95, Kim Kardashian’s new favourite gym shoes

It has been 35 years since Nike revolutionised the world of sneakers with its Air Max cushioning, leading to the birth of iconic styles like the Air Max 1 and the Air Max 90. An often overlooked member of that legacy is the Air Max 95, created by Nike designer Sergio Lozano.

Upon their launch in 1995, the running shoes were considered radical for a few reasons. Firstly, Lozano had brought the Nike Air sole unit to the front of the shoes for the first time, offering athletes maximum cushioning as they hit the track. He then moved the Swoosh from its spotlight at the sides of the sneakers to a discreet corner just below the collar — all to bring the shoes’ distinctive gradient pattern into focus.

Finally, the Air Max 95 featured an intriguing design inspired by the human anatomy: its lacing system resembled a rib cage, its outsole borrowed from the lines of the spine, and its mesh and suede uppers were meant to represent muscle fibres. Over two decades before Demna would design the Balenciaga Tyrex based on the muscular system, Nike was already making footwear that felt like an extension of the body.

The hype that followed the sneakers in the ’90s is comparable the Air Max 1 mania we see today. The Air Max 95 became the footwear of choice in Liverpool, where it is colloquially known as the 110s (it used to cost £110). In Tokyo, the shoes frequently sold out in a matter of days, prompting Japanese sneakerheads to spend thousands of dollars for a pair on the resale market. In the US, hip-hop stars like The Game, Eminem, Lil’ Kim and Gucci Mane solidified the cult status of the shoes by sporting them on the streets or name-checking them in their songs.

The Air Max 95 comeback?

Over the years, the Air Max 95 has gone a little under the radar, with celebrities opting for other Nike styles instead. But the silhouette might enjoy another renaissance in 2022, especially after Kim Kardashian showed off a pair on Instagram.

The SKIMS founder wearing Nikes is a big deal on its own. After all, Kim has long shown her support for Kanye West by exclusively wearing his Adidas Yeezy designs. Her Air Max 95s may be a dig at her ex-husband, but they are also truly a practical choice of footwear when hitting the gym.

If you’d like to adapt Kim’s workout look, try one of the pairs that we have curated below.

Header photo credit: Sneaker District

The best Air Max 95 sneakers to shop now: