Nailing the perfect summer style for your next beach day or staycation getaway can be a tricky affair.

That’s not because you’re short of options. Au contraire, there are almost as many types of bikinis, basket bags and summer sandals as there are colours in the rainbow that you could choose from. It’s almost too easy to get caught up trying to decide on the right pair of sunglasses to pack on your next getaway. And it’s even easier to simply give up and call it a day with a basic tee, a pair of shorts, and some slides.

That’s why we’ve created the ultimate summer style guide, filled with all the must-have items that you’ll love for being versatile, chic and even practical. It doesn’t matter if you’ll simply by lounging by the pool at your favourite hotel, or if you’re planning to enjoy a fancy picnic with the whole works — sun, sand and sea. You’ll be the best-dressed with the summer essentials we’ve carefully picked out for being sophisticated, timeless and effortless to put on. (Hence, “essential”.)

The best part? They’ll fit right into your city wardrobe once the vacation is over and it’s time to head back to reality.

Be sure to pack our favourite face masks, hand sanitisers and sunscreens along with you — and you’ll be good to go.

Header photo credit: Vogue Eyewear