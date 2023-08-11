10 best Birkenstocks to buy after watching Barbie

We don’t know about you, but we’ve been eyeing those Birkenstocks in Barbie ever since the pink one made its first appearance in Kate McKinnon’s hand. To keep your Barbie fantasies going, we’ve rounded up a few of the best Birkenstocks for you to get your regular human feet in, just in case you’re as crazy about these comfortable sandals as we are.

Birkenstocks have long been famous for their comfortability. It seems like Barbie’s Greta Gerwig agrees, especially since the brand was featured in Barbie on quite a number of occasions. From the moment Kate McKinnon (aka Weird Barbie) held up the shoe as a metaphor to the “real world”, to when Barbie stepped out in that iconic light pink sandal, all Barbie-addled eyes have been on this footwear brand and its iconic cork-soled sandals.

If you too have searched frantically through the Birkenstock website for those silver big buckle Nubuck vegan leather rose-colored sandals (try saying that five times) that Margot Robbie have now made famous, you’re not alone. The bad news? They’re sold out everywhere. The good news? Birkenstock’s endless collection means you’ll find equally cute alternatives. Read on to find out more.

(Hero and featured image credit: Barbie)

Best Birkenstocks to buy after watching Barbie: