10 best Birkenstocks to buy after watching Barbie

We don’t know about you, but we’ve been eyeing those Birkenstocks in Barbie ever since the pink one made its first appearance in Kate McKinnon’s hand. To keep your Barbie fantasies going, we’ve rounded up a few of the best Birkenstocks for you to get your regular human feet in, just in case you’re as crazy about these comfortable sandals as we are.
Birkenstocks have long been famous for their comfortability. It seems like Barbie’s Greta Gerwig agrees, especially since the brand was featured in Barbie on quite a number of occasions. From the moment Kate McKinnon (aka Weird Barbie) held up the shoe as a metaphor to the “real world”, to when Barbie stepped out in that iconic light pink sandal, all Barbie-addled eyes have been on this footwear brand and its iconic cork-soled sandals.
If you too have searched frantically through the Birkenstock website for those silver big buckle Nubuck vegan leather rose-colored sandals (try saying that five times) that Margot Robbie have now made famous, you’re not alone. The bad news? They’re sold out everywhere. The good news? Birkenstock’s endless collection means you’ll find equally cute alternatives. Read on to find out more.
Best Birkenstocks to buy after watching Barbie:
The Arizona Birkenstock is the most popular Birkenstock out there. It’s casual and comfortable and a classic. This is the sandal that Weird Barbie held up as an analogy to the “real world.” If you’d like to get a taste of the real world yourself, slip on these Arizonas for tried-and-tested comfort and style.
In addition, you can get it in just about any colour and material you like, from bright green to subdued brown, from suede leather to microfibre.
Here’s the closest we can find to the baby pink Birkenstocks Barbie wears in the film. Granted, these do not have the big buckles but the silver hardware and the light pink colour on these Arizona Vegan Birkibucs in Light Rose is a pretty close match to Barbie’s.
Looking for some sandals with more of an old school glam look to them? Well, these Sydney Birko-Flor Birkenstocks in Patent Candy Pink fit the type. For fun nights out with the girls without compromising on comfort, slip these babies on.
For days when you just want to slip into something comfortable, stylish, and fuss-free, look to these Madrid buckle-detail leather sandals, with feature rose pink leather and gold-tone buckle fastening for the ultimate casual-chic finish.
Here’s a pair that Beach Ken would be jealous of. These neon pink striped with white Birkenstocks are the perfect fit for a day of frolicking on the beach (or if you are a Ken, a day to “beach”). It screams sunshine and boardwalks, and even matches the Barbie roller-skates’ neon palette.
If you love pink and want everyone to know it, you can always bust out these all-pink Birkenstocks and give them a quick whirl. They’re sturdy enough for “beach” while also giving off the perfect hot pink vibes. These are a pretty good deal for a Birkenstock, compared with the other slightly more pricier options.
Fluffy, hot-pink and definitely eye-catching – we couldn’t think of a better pair of sandals Barbie would wear at home. Or to a sleepover. This particular pair is made of shearling for extra comfort and warmth. Maybe when you’re planning a trip this winter?
This matcha pair of Mayari Birkenstocks is perfect for the Allans out there – reliable, adorable, but also slightly weird. The Mayari style have more straps that wrap around the feet, making them comfortable enough for day to night. If you don’t like pink, you can pick up these cute green ones.
If you’re more of a pink kinda gal, you can find the perfect pair of Arizona sandals in this “Purple Fog” coloured sandal. They’re pretty similar to the sold out pink ones that Barbie wears in the movie, so if you want that Purple Barbie look, these ones should fit.
If you’re a Barbie who shies away from the typical fluff, this pair of these Oita Sandals would serve you well. This pair sees a dual-toned pink crossover strap with a nubuck leather strap and velcro closure.