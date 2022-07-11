Mariah Carey’s butterfly top is back — here’s where to get yours

Ladies and gentlemen, her. If you still need convincing that Y2K is officially back, just keep an eye out for butterfly tops around the internet: 2020’s It girls such as Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are nothing short of obsessed with the delicate winged motif.
Caution: for hot girls only. “Hot girl” is so much more than its literal interpretation; it’s a lifestyle, it’s a state of being. Hot girls want to have fun. Hot girls smile, and the whole world stops and stares for a while. Hot girls bring back butterfly tops after 20 years and go viral for it. This summer, channel your inner hot girl and try on a butterfly top — set your self-consciousness aside, the butterfly top is for everyone.
From dazzling crystals to embroidered denim to colourful crochet, let Cult Gaia, Blumarine and Cro-Che show you how it’s done. Viva Y2K!
5 butterfly tops that will give you butterflies:
We’re no stranger to Cult Gaia’s crystal-encrusted novelty bags, but get this: the Parvana top bedazzled with rosy beads, shimmering no matter which angle you turn. On the rare occasion that sequins are a tad bit too extra (said no one), slip into this sculptural piece for an artsy, elegant look.
Blumarine gets it, y’all — what’s more Y2K than Canadian tuxedo and butterfly? With an adjustable halter neck and intricate embroidered detailing, this top and your favourite low-rise jeans (bonus points for a ripped waistband) are a match made in heaven.
The extravagance! The poise! Lining the Tiffany blue sateen bodice with its signature crystal embellishments, AREA elevates your hot girl summer wardrobe with this god-tier butterfly top. Put on your rhinestone shades and say “Hi flops!”
Late 2021 is the time we found out about our yarning for crochet, and Cro-Che is here to deliver. Handcrafted from pure cotton to wrap you up in a soft embrace, this winged butterfly top goes perfectly with a pair of light wash flare jeans. Who’s ready for the early 2000’s red carpet?
This one’s for the girl with a grunge affinity — spotlighting gradient crystal embellishments against an angelic white backdrop, this Fanny cardigan by MANURÍ is an effortlessly cute everyday staple. Be low-key, but never blend into the background.