40 celebrity Halloween costume ideas, from fairy aesthetic to 2000s icons

Halloween is just around the corner, and so are the costume parties.

This year, expect to see countless partygoers dressed like Squid Game characters (all you need are tracksuits and white Vans anyway) or recreating their favourite Met Gala looks. Pinterest searches for the cottagecore aesthetic have also been on the rise, with users being particularly inspired by fairytale characters like goblins, elves and witches. They’re sure to find an outfit idea in the emerging cabincore trend, too.

If not, they can always turn to the best celebrity Halloween looks that have enthralled us over the past decade. Believe it or not, there are trends to be found even in the costumes that our favourite actors, musicians and influencers dress up in. Ahead of October 31, we highlight those outfit ideas that you can pull off yourself, with plenty of photos to add to your moodboard.

Fairy costume

The fairycore aesthetic is predicted to be a big influence on Halloween costumes this year, according to Pinterest. As it happens, celebrities have already put their own spin on the whimsical look: Kendall Jenner went as a golden forest fairy, complete with elfish ears, for her birthday-slash-Halloween party in 2019; Kylie twinned with her sister in a sequinned purple minidress; and Paris Hilton has done Tinkerbell cosplay on top of wearing a sparkly blue fairy ensemble, with diamond tiaras as her accessories.

Horror characters

Halloween is the perfect time to dress up as the heroes — or villains — of our favourite horror classics. The Addams Family is a no-brainer; everyone from Kate Moss to Sophie Turner has had their Morticia moment, complete with pale, powdered faces and luscious black locks.

Another dark comedy that’s often revisited is Beetlejuice. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd inspired countless couple looks when they showed up as the matron saint of goth girls, Lydia Deetz, and the bizarre Beetlejuice. But more compelling are the costumes that actually veer into the grotesque. Ariana Grande hit the nail on the hail when she showed off her creepy, Twilight Zone-inspired look at her home last October, which she turned into a haunted hotel just for the occasion.

2000s icons

You know that 2000s obsession that we can’t seem to shake? It has unsurprisingly found its way into quite a few Halloween looks in the last few years. Celebrities have channeled popstars like Christine Aguilera and Britney Spears, with some of even going as far to recreate the latter’s denim-on-denim red carpet look with Justin Timberlake. (Hey, that styling decision still counts as horrific.)

Kim Kardashian really dialled up the nostalgia when she recreated a scene from the 2001 chick flick Legally Blonde, complete with Elle Woods’ blonde hair and pretty pink ensembles. But nobody embodied the over-the-top glamour of the decade better than Kim’s BFF Paris Hilton, so it’s only fitting that her sparkling 21st birthday look became a costume itself. The real horror of all these looks is in realising how much time has already passed since the turn of the century.

The faces of fashion

Considering how big fashion has become in the past decade, it’s little wonder that celebrities have found costume ideas in the personalities that make up the industry. Fashion’s high priestess Anna Wintour is a popular choice, along with the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Both have constructed such distinctive looks that can easily be boiled down to a few elements: the bob for her, the white ponytail for him, and the sunglasses for both. More importantly, they’re intimidating enough to pass off as valid Halloween costumes.

Besides the faces of fashion, this trend also includes its biggest moments throughout history. From Jennifer Lopez’s Versace look to Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy gown in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, countless iconic outfits have been revived just for the spooky season.

Disney heroes and villains

Sporting a Disney costume may be a little cliché, but it has done the job for countless celebrities. Some of them have gone as the princesses whose stories we grew up with, albeit with a risqué twist to their costumes. Other stars have dove into the wardrobes of Disney villains instead. Cruella de Vil, with her extravagant dalmatian fur coat, has been channeled a couple of times. So has Sleeping Beauty‘s Maleficent.

There has also been a slew of Marvel superhero costumes at Halloween parties, namely because of the massive popularity of their movies in the last 10 years. While none of these costumes are actually terrifying, there is certainly some discomfort in seeing your childhood favourites all grown up.

Header photo credit: Getty Images