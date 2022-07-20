Take on summer in style with the coolest clogs this season

Lifestyle Asia
20 Jul 2022 09:20 AM

Michelle Chan
Editor
Time for your footwear rotation to go backless and way above the ground level.

For the longest time, clogs seemed to be our keepsake from the 70’s — their sturdy, clumsy form protrudes from underneath the shade of bell-bottoms, making for an iconic silhouette that’s in an entirely different orbit than the slick utility style favoured by trendsetters when the 2010’s drew to a close.

Then Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers happened. Three layers of soles stacked together; how innovative, how intriguingly ugly! Though it took a while (and a lot of convincing) for chunky soles to stay and slay another day, the pay-off was tremendous: joining Triple S’s league was the adidas YEEZY SLIDE, whose minimalistic aesthetic and treaded platform sole earned it the title of “Fashion’s Hottest Product” by Lyst last year.

The Triple S sneaker by Balenciaga debuted in late 2017

Championed by Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela and more, the elevated sole hits a new high from its streetwear beginning to stealing the luxury fashion spotlight. It’s only a matter of time that we bring back the clogs, and guess what? That time is now. Your 2022 summer look book is not complete without a pair of these chunky bad boys.

  • Elliot Page for Balenciaga Summer 2022
  • Balenciaga Summer 2022
  • Balenciaga Summer 2022
  • Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2022 Salon 03 Collection
  • Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2022 Salon 03 Collection
  • Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2022 Co-Ed Collection
  • Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2022 Co-Ed Collection

Clogs to cop:

Eckhaus Latta's 'Zoe' clogs

1 /5

Eckhaus Latta's 'Zoe' clogs

Interested in the concept but not ready to commit to the full laid-back look? Or does your work insist on a very strict dress code? Try Eckhaus Latta’s Zoe clogs, faced with luxurious suede and set upon a sturdy sole to lend your everyday looks an effortless finish.

Price
Approx. S$661
Cop 'em here
Bottega Veneta's 'Puddle' slingback clogs

2 /5

Bottega Veneta's 'Puddle' slingback clogs

A true typhoon season staple, Bottega Veneta’s Puddle clogs sport an anti-slip treaded outsole and a slingback design to really hold you in place. Run around, jump in a puddle, or dance in the rain — this pair will keep you standing.

Price
Approx. S$824
Cop 'em here
Prada's foam rubber mules

3 /5

Prada's foam rubber mules

All suited up with no stand-out shoes to complete the ensemble? Be daring and slip into these Prada mules. Boasting an almost surrealistic shape and a sleek tonal design, this pair ensures you exude 10/10 class and 11/10 personality.

Price
Approx. S$570
Cop 'em here
The New Balance Clog

4 /5

The New Balance Clog

The Koreans do know their street style, that’s why the New Balance Clog is only available in the Korean online store. Don’t let this stop you from getting your own pair though, just look at the signature ‘N’ logo embossing on the side and the squared toe: is there an outfit they don’t style well with?

Price
KRW89,000 (approx. S$95)
Cop 'em here
GANNI's round toe platform mules

5 /5

GANNI's round toe platform mules

It’s summer, give your combat boots a rest and opt for these GANNI platform mules. You still get the quintessential utilitarian edge from the round toe and treaded sole, but the extra pros? More breathability and the comfort of being home.

Price
Approx. S$320
Cop 'em here
Featured Image: Balenciaga / Hero Image: New Balance
Michelle Chan
Editor
A girl who got one (1) nostril piercing and let it dictate her entire style journey. Email me anything interesting!
