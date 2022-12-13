Lifestyle Asia
When style meets comfort! Take your pick from the best college bags for men
13 Dec 2022 03:24 PM

Nikita Baruah
A college bag is a necessity for every student. It is much more than keeping textbooks, notebooks and other materials as it also helps accentuate the style game. And, finding the perfect college bag is not always easy. With so many different types and styles of college bags for men in the market, it can be tough to know where and how to start.

How to choose the best college bags for men?

You may want to consider a few factors while choosing college bags for men. The type of bag, size and style are some of the essential factors to consider. You may also want to consider what can you use the bag for. If you’re carrying a lot of books, you may want a different bag when compared to carrying your laptop.

Here are a few tips to help you choose the right college bag for men.

Check for multiple compartments

You may need to carry several things to college including your laptop, tablet, notebooks, books, water bottle and lunch box. A good college bag must have multiple compartments to keep all of your items safely and organised.

Durability of the bag

Since you may be carrying a lot of items in your college bag every day, it is important for it to be made of strong and durable material. The zippers and straps must be sturdy enough to carry the weight of your bag. The Supreme Logo Backpack (Buy it for SGD 766 on Farfetchis an excellent option when it comes to durability and sturdiness.

Comfortable straps

Comfort is another of the essential features of a good college bag for men. Check for adjustable straps with padding that do not strain your shoulders.

Attractive style

How can you miss out on style when in college? Look for a college bag that is not just functional but also trendy and stylish.

Make a style statement with these college bags for men

(Main image: Courtesy Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Luis Quintero/Pexels)

Nike Stash Backpack
Nike Stash Backpack

SGD 57.42

A lightweight and chic backpack by Nike, perfect for college-goers. The bag offers a spacious main compartment for all your college essentials along with a two way top zip closure. The backpack also features an exterior zip pocket, side mesh pockets and padded straps for comfort.

Image: Courtesy Nordstorm

Shop here

The North Face Jester Water Repellent Backpack
The North Face Jester Water Repellent Backpack

SGD 104.84

A comfortable backpack that can be worn whole day. Thanks to The North Face’s FlexVent™ suspension system. The main compartment is roomy and comprises a padded laptop sleeve along with multiple pockets. The bag also offers exterior pockets and bugee cords for water bottles.

Image: Courtesy Nordstorm

Shop here

Tumi Voyager Carson Nylon Backpack
Tumi Voyager Carson Nylon Backpack

SGD 475.63

This functional backpack from Tumi has got everything. A nylon styled backpack with leather trimming, it features a spacious main section with laptop compartment, multiple zip pockets and a water resistant water bottle pocket. It also has a top carry handle and the shoulder straps are adjustable.

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

Shop here

Supreme Logo Backpack
Supreme Logo Backpack

SGD 766

Originally released as a part of Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, the backpack features multiple compartments with zippers, pouces and buckles that offer different storage solutions. The logo is stitched on the front of the bag keeping the bag minimal yet stylish.

Image: Courtesy Farfetch

Shop here

Amiri Logo Print Backpack
Amiri Logo Print Backpack

SGD 1770

Carry all your college essentials in style in this neon green backpack by Amiri. Made out of calf leather, the bag is highly durable and can stand everyday wear and tear. It features several compartments for storage and adjustable shoulder straps for comfort.

Image: Courtesy Farfetch

Shop here

Giorgio Armani Leather Backpack
Giorgio Armani Leather Backpack

SGD 1834

Showcasing the brand’s meticulous craftsmanship, this leather backpack by Giorgio Armani offers multiple compartments for storage of college essentials. A silver toned logo with polished finishing is embossed to the front of the bag. The straps can be adjusted to your desired fit and thefront zip fastening pockets provides easy access to everyday essentials.

Image: Courtesy Farfetch

Shop here

Nike Sportswear Essentials Messenger Bag
Nike Sportswear Essentials Messenger Bag

SGD 95.20

If backpacks aren’t your game, check out this simple yet versatile messenger bag by Nike, excellent for college going men. Multiple interior and exterior pockets provide excellent storage solutions. On the other hand the removable strap gives several options of carrying it according to your need or mood.

Image: Courtesy Nordstorm

Shop here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How to wash college bags?

Answer: It is best to refrain from washing college bags as the process may damage them. Wiping college bags with a damp cloth is the best way to clean them.

Question: How to decorate college bags?

Answer: You can decorate your college bag by adding stylish badges and clip-ons of your favourite cartoon character or any other charm.

Nikita Baruah

Known for fun copies and puns, Nikita started her journey in the field of content during her under-grad. While the endless Anthropology assignments took a toll on her batchmates, she found solace in creating quirky analogies. Nikita aspires to travel the world and explore food, culture and more.

